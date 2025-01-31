Solar photovoltaic is likely to be the fastest-growing energy source this year, even as Trump promises a fossil fuel bonanza

The solar sector is expected to add 26 gigawatts of capacity this year and 22 gigawatts in 2026, boosting solar generation by 34% and 17% in those years, respectively.

Renewables have been an expanding power source in the US, with wind and solar overtaking coal in the electricity mix for the first time in 2024. The EIA estimated in its Short-Term Energy Report that wind capacity will also tick higher over the same period.

Charts showing electric power sector generating capcity



US Energy Information Administration

The rise of solar could come at the expense of fossil fuels, a source of power generation President Donald Trump has aimed to grow.

“Rising generation from total renewables will cause natural gas generation to decline by 3% in 2025 and by another 1% in 2026,” the note said. Natural gas remains the largest source of US power generation, though its capacity growth slowed in 2024.

The shifting energy mix i in contrast the ambitions laid out by the White House. On his first day in office, President Trump declared a “national energy emergency,” calling for boosted output to repair, among other things, “inadequate” generation capacity — needed resources included crude, coal, and natural gas. Renewables were not mentioned.

Trump ran on a platform friendly to the oil and gas industries, promising that America under his watch would “drill, baby, drill.” Though crude production is already at a historic high, the administration aims to introduce policies that further expand US output.

Trump has made his opposition to renewables clear. In a separate executive order, the president directed the review of US wind leasing and permitting, temporarily halting wind projects on federal lands.

Regardless, the solar industry still appears optimistic about its potential. On Tuesday, the Solar Energy Industries Association announced its goal to expand energy storage by an ambitious 700 gigawatts through 2030, ensuring that solar power can be dispatched reliably.

Solar momentum has strengthened in the US, bolstered by easing trade and supply restrictions that hovered above the sector. The end of a tariff moratorium on cheap Chinese panels was considered a positive last year, and industry insiders have embraced the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Over 37 gigawatts of solar power capacity were added last year, the EIA said, nearly double the amount added in 2023.

Whether or not White House policy shifts against renewables, it’s in the US’s interest to develop an energy mix that supports the country’s energy use.

In December, a regulatory body warned that the North American power grid was facing a decade of strain, exacerbated by massive demand for power from the booming artificial intelligence industry.

The EIA spotted a burst in electricity consumption, noting that power use grew 2% in 2024 after nearly two decades of little change. It said commercial and industrial demand will keep consumption rising at this rate.