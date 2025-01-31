Renewable energy benefits: Leveraging local capacity for concentrated solar power

Renewable energy development can drive economic growth, create new jobs and enhance human health and welfare. IRENA’s leveraging local capacity series examines how renewable energy projects create jobs and how countries can maximise these benefits by anticipating their needs and building on existing skills and resources. These analyses outline the workforce and the types of jobs required across the entire value chain of selected technologies – from manufacturing to installation and operation, to help decision-makers identify opportunities for local value creation and workforce development.

This latest report highlights the job potential of concentrated solar power (CSP). The analysis shows that a 100 MW CSP plant with 10-hour thermal storage can generate around 1.16 million person-days of work, distributed across the value chain with some of these segments having a major contribution, such as engineering, procurement, construction (46%), and operations and maintenance (42%). Many of these roles already exist in traditional power sectors, so this technology presents a major opportunity to transition fossil fuel workers into renewable energy jobs through training and certification programs. Even in countries without domestic CSP manufacturing, significant employment can be created in other parts of the value chain.

However, to fully unlock these opportunities, strategic policies are needed to support local industries, encourage innovation and engage communities. With the right approach, CSP can drive economic development and contribute to a just and inclusive energy transition.