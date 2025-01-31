Energy storage: 5 trends to watch in 2025

The global energy storage market had a record-breaking 2024 and continues to see significant future growth and technological advancement. As countries across the globe seek to meet their energy transition goals, energy storage is critical to ensuring reliable and stable regional power markets.

Storage demand continues to escalate, driven by the pressing need to decarbonise economies through renewable integration on the grid and by load increases from data centre demand, manufacturing and increased electrification.

In this dynamic environment, staying abreast of the latest market trends and developments is crucial for all industry players.

Emerging markets for storage on the rise in 2025, with Saudi Arabia set to enter the top 10

In the last year, regional dynamics have demonstrated energy storage markets reaching maturity. Last year brought some interesting developments:

The US saw record installations and another 20% in growth is forecast for 2025 – though President Trump’s re-election has brought policy uncertainty.

saw record installations and another 20% in growth is forecast for 2025 – though President Trump’s re-election has brought policy uncertainty. China held its leading position in terms of capacity growth due rapid adoption of wind and solar energy and required pairing with storage systems.

held its leading position in terms of capacity growth due rapid adoption of wind and solar energy and required pairing with storage systems. Europe saw a pivotal moment when the grid-scale segment experienced a significant surge, surpassing the distributed segment for the first time.

saw a pivotal moment when the grid-scale segment experienced a significant surge, surpassing the distributed segment for the first time. In Latin America, momentum was built as storage deployments increased by 42%.

In 2025, emerging markets for storage will be on the rise. Saudi Arabia will lead the charge, fuelled by its expansion of solar and wind generation. Our new forecasts for battery storage capacity to be installed over the next decade will show Saudi Arabia leaping up the rankings to become the 7th of the world’s 10 largest markets, ranked by capacity addition.

What's driving this growth, and which other markets are set for rapid growth?

Storage demand growth will be supported by large loads

Expect an energy procurement frenzy in 2025. For the first time in decades, utilities and grid system operators are having to plan for immense load growth. 53 GW of ‘large loads’ – including data centres and manufacturing facilities – will come online over the next 10 years. Powering this load is an immense challenge that requires an ‘all of the above’ approach to energy procurements that includes nuclear, gas, solar and storage.

How much will large loads increase? Where are the key value streams for battery storage?

Also in Five trends to look for in global energy storage in 2025…

How will the return of President Trump and the implementation of protectionist policies in the US impact the global storage market? Which technology developments could provide downward cost pressure in the year ahead? How will lithium-ion and alternative technologies fare in the global long-duration energy storage (LDES) revolution?



