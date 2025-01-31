ACP Statement on Confirmation of Doug Burgum as U.S. Secretary of the Interior

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from?Jason Grumet, ACP CEO ?following the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Doug Burgum as Secretary of the Interior:

“Congratulations to Doug Burgum on being confirmed as Secretary of the Interior and tasked to lead the National Energy Council. We are eager to support the administration’s efforts to make American energy dominance a reality. This whole-of-government approach will be crucial to aligning agencies to advance an ‘all-of-the-above’ energy strategy which is essential to achieving these goals. We look forward to working with Secretary Burgum and the Interior Department to ensure a secure, reliable, and sustainable energy future for all Americans.”