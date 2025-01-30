Vattenfall signs wind based power agreement with LyondellBasell

Vattenfall has signed a purchase power agreement (PPA) with the chemicals group LyondellBasell (LYB), providing fossil free electricity from the Nordlicht 1 offshore wind farm off the German coast.

“With this electricity partnership with LYB, we at Vattenfall are sending a strong signal for our long-term strategy: We do not only want to decarbonize ourselves, but we also support our suppliers, partners and customers in leading a life without fossil fuels,” says Martijn Hagens, Head of Markets at Vattenfall.

The agreement includes the supply of electricity from the Nordlicht 1 offshore wind farm over a period for 15 years, starting in 2028. LYB will then purchase around 450 gigawatt hours of electricity per year for plastics production – equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of around 128,500 German households.[1]

Vattenfall is currently developing the Nordlicht 1 wind farm, which is still pending a final investment decision. The wind farm is located around 85 kilometres north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea. It will have a total output of 980 MW from 68 wind turbines. It is due to be completed and connected to the grid in 2028. Vattenfall holds 51 percent of the shares, while BASF owns 49 percent. Vattenfall plans to use its share of future electricity generation to supply customers in Germany with fossil free energy.