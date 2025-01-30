New plan regulates the expansion of offshore wind energy until 2034

A new plan regulates the expansion of German offshore wind energy for four more years until 2034. The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Hamburg presented the fourth area development plan today, according to a press release.

The plan defines areas for wind farms in the North Sea and Baltic Sea and determines when wind farms are to be put out to tender, commissioned and connected to the grid. The BSH regularly updates the area development plan so that the expansion targets in the Offshore Wind Energy Act can be achieved.

The German government’s current targets for offshore wind power are: at least 30 gigawatts by 2030, at least 40 gigawatts by 2035 and at least 70 gigawatts by 2045 – with grid connection.

According to the consulting firm Deutsche Windguard, wind turbines with a total capacity of almost 8.9 gigawatts were in operation in the North Sea and Baltic Sea in summer 2024.

According to the new BSH plan, the expansion target of at least 40 gigawatts can be achieved as early as 2034, i.e. one year earlier than planned. Space has also been secured to achieve the 70 gigawatt target. The plan does not envisage any new areas for wind power in the Baltic Sea.

The BSH presented the third area development plan at the beginning of 2023. It regulated expansion until 2030.