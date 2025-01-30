Elecnor to build New Zealand’s largest solar photovoltaic (PV) plant

Tauhei Solar Park, with a capacity of 150 MW, will be the largest in the country and will generate clean energy for 35,000 homes

Harmony Energy Limited and First Renewables Limited have confirmed the financial close of the Tauhei Solar Park project, a 150 MW solar park that will be the largest in the country. Construction will begin this year, marking a significant step in the transition to cleaner energy in New Zealand. Elecnor will be the company in charge of the design, supplies and the construction of the park itself, including a substation and an evacuation line.

Located on a 182-hectare site near Te Aroha, on the North Island, this park will have a capacity of 202 MWp when it reaches full operation at the end of 2026. Its annual production is estimated at 280 GWh, enough to supply electricity to more than 35,000 homes, contributing significantly to the decarbonisation of the country’s energy system.

Job creation

During the construction phase, which will span two years, the project will create around 350 jobs at its peak, as well as offering permanent employment opportunities once completed.

The project is funded by a consortium of banks, including ANZ, ASB, BNZ and MUFG Bank, while Meridian Energy has secured the purchase of 100% of the solar park’s output for the first ten years of operation.

Measures for environmental preservation

In addition to its energy contribution, the project includes measures aimed at environmental conservation such as the planting of more than 120,000 native plant species to preserve the region’s biodiversity. The park’s design will also allow agricultural use of the land to be maintained, replacing dairy farming with sheep farming, which will be able to benefit from the shade and shelter provided by the solar panels.

Tauhei Solar Park will be connected to Transpower’s 110 kV grid via the Waihou substation, ensuring the integration of its production into the national supply. This project is presented as a model of how renewable energies can combine sustainable development, environmental protection and technological advances for the benefit of the country.