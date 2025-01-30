EDP signs Power Purchase Agreement with Amazon in Japan

The long-term contract is tied to the energy company’s solar project in Fukushima, reinforcing EDP’s profile as a key company for major tech players decarbonization efforts.

EDP Renewables APAC has signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amazon. The long-term contract signed with Amazon is linked to EDP’s 44MWp (35MWac) ground-mounted utility-scale solar farm located in Fukushima, in Japan.

The solar farm will be structured with 63,000 solar panels and is expected to generate over 48GWh of energy annually, offsetting more than 20,500 metric tonnes of carbon emissions. The solar farm is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2025. This announcement is linked with the Market Notification issued by EDP in July 2024.

“At EDP, we believe in the transformative power of collaboration to accelerate the global energy transition. This landmark agreement with Amazon not only reinforces our commitment to delivering renewable energy solutions but drives innovation and fosters resilience. This project in Japan is a testament to EDP’s vision to expand clean energy access and empower regions and businesses to address the urgent challenges of climate change”, saysVera Pinto Pereira, EDP Board Member.

This marks the second PPA between EDP and Amazon in the APAC region. The first agreement was signed in 2021 in Singapore, demonstrating EDP’s commitment to supporting Amazon in its sustainability journey. This second contract also aligns with EDP’s strategic objectives in Japan, underscoring the company’s commitment to driving the energy transition and supporting sustainable growth in the region.