The first contest that brings together cinema and wind power to highlight the coexistence of wind energy in the territories

A group of Galician students wins the first national competition for wind-powered short films held in Spain with ‘Susi, a cabaleira do vento’, a short film recorded entirely in Galician by students from the School of Image and Sound of Vigo.

More than 5,500 people from all over Spain voted to choose the winning short film through a digital platform enabled by the civic movement Vientos de Futuro.

The final of the competition also included works from Castilla y León, Andalusia and Aragon. The aim was to encourage creativity among young filmmakers and raise awareness about the importance of renewable energies.

The awards ceremony, at the Spanish Film Academy in Madrid, brought together representatives from the energy and cultural fields such as the Undersecretary for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Miguel González Suela, and the General Secretary of the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA), Rocío Juanes de Toledo.

Eleven students from the School of Image and Sound of Vigo have won the first national competition for wind-powered short films held in Spain thanks to ‘Susi, a cabaleira do vento’, a work shot entirely in Galician and whose plot has focused on the coexistence of wind energy with its environment and the educational value it brings to young people. At a gala held at the Madrid headquarters of the Spanish Film Academy, ‘Susi, a cabaleira do vento’ has prevailed over the other three finalist short films made by students from Castilla León, Andalusia and Aragon. More than 5,500 people from all over the country have decided with their vote the winner of this first national competition for wind-powered short films thanks to a digital platform enabled by the civic movement Vientos de Futuro.

“This competition seeks to promote creativity and training among young film talents in Spain,” said the spokesperson for Vientos de Futuro, Carlos Martí. With wind energy and its positive impact on society as its central focus, this initiative has positioned itself as a bridge between education and commitment to renewable energy. “We want to give a voice to young people, who are the true agents of change, by offering them a platform to express themselves through cinema and at the same time raise awareness about the role of sustainability in our lives,” explained Martí in his speech

A space for learning and professional development

The competition, which has involved students from Vigo, Valladolid, Granada and Zaragoza, has allowed these young film talents to develop their skills, gain visibility and experience important practical learning. “I was very excited to participate in this event. Cinema has to aspire to be relevant by dealing with issues such as social cohesion, it has to encourage dialogue and to do so it has to talk about sustainability,” commented the Undersecretary for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Miguel González Suela, during his speech at the gala. Speaking about sustainability, González Suela insisted that “wind power and renewable energies influence employment and contribute a lot to the value chain.”

For her part, the general secretary of the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA), Rocío Juanes de Toledo, highlighted the importance of this type of platform to promote young talent and the development of cinema as a tool for social transformation: “Thanks to Vientos de Futuro for organizing this initiative that combines cinema and sustainability, two disciplines that foster empathy and social dialogue.” In addition, Rocío Juanes added that “opportunities like these allow us to make visible a good part of the great social challenges that we face in our time.”

Cinema and energy as an alliance for the future

In addition to the undersecretary for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge and the general secretary of the ICAA, the event was attended by other representatives of the energy and cultural sector such as the general director of the Wind Business Association (AEE), Juan Virgilio Márquez.

The winning short, ‘Susi a cabaleira do vento’, received a prize of 3,000 euros, thus reaffirming the competition’s commitment to the development of new talent. “The success of this first edition motivates us to continue supporting young talent and cinema as a tool for social transformation. We are working to make ‘Historias que vuelan’ an annual reference that encourages creativity and awareness of renewable energies throughout Spain,” concluded Carlos Martí, spokesperson for Vientos de Futuro.