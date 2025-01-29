Solar farms, “allies of biodiversity” according to the IV Report on Sustainability and Solar Energy

The independent environmental consultancy EMAT has presented the main conclusions of the “IV Report on sustainability and solar energy” at the III Conference on sustainability and biodiversity, organised by UNEF in the Congress of Deputies.

The event, which has highlighted the future opportunity for the rural world that photovoltaics represents, has been inaugurated by the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, and has had three spaces for debate and dialogue that have brought together representatives of the Congress of Deputies, the Junta de Extremadura, the Government of Castilla La Mancha, mayors of different municipalities and different experts from the business sector and sustainable development in Spain.

During the conference, the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Sustainable Development of the Junta de Extremadura, Mercedes Morán, has presented the work done by her administration for the development of the map of renewable acceleration zones, one year before what the European directive indicates, positioning itself as a pioneer territory not only in Spain, but in the entire EU.

UNEF has also presented its new Seal of Excellence in Storage, and has awarded the 18 Seals of Excellence in Sustainability in ground-based plants granted during 2024. Pioneering certificates worldwide that recognize good practices in the environmental and social integration of photovoltaic energy and energy storage.

UNEF, the Spanish Photovoltaic Union, has today organized its III Conference on sustainability and biodiversity, in which the main results of the “IV Report on sustainability and solar energy”, prepared by the independent environmental consultancy EMAT, have been presented. This report assesses and analyzes the biodiversity present in different photovoltaic solar installations using birdlife as the main bioindicator.

In its report, EMAT points out that the application of environmental protection and improvement measures is giving positive results in the presence of species, including some unique ones. For example, the installation of nest boxes has given good results for the common roller or the common kestrel. The maintenance of sufficiently wide ecological corridors is proving beneficial for some steppe species, such as the little bustard and the little bustard. The preservation of patches of trees and scrubland allows for an improvement in overall biodiversity.

One of the main claims made by the study is that, once a photovoltaic plant is in operation, it can contribute to the protection and conservation of species, including protected ones. A good choice of location and adequate maintenance can establish a biodiversity of fauna even greater than that which already exists.

Among the species observed, some of particular interest stand out, such as the stone curlew, the roller, the little owl, the kestrels (common and lesser), the red-necked nightjar. The little bustard and the session also use the corridors created in these plants to feed. Due to the abundance of prey species (lagomorphs and insects in particular) a notable presence has also been observed, normally in flight, but also perched or feeding on birds of prey (vultures, eagles, harriers, falcons, owls, etc.)

UNEF Sustainability and Biodiversity Conference

The Sustainability and Biodiversity Conference, which took place in the Ernest Lluch Room of the Congress of Deputies and was attended by more than 200 people, was attended by Hugo Morán, Secretary of State for the Environment, as well as representatives of the Congress of Deputies, the Regional Government of Extremadura, the Government of Castilla La Mancha, mayors of different municipalities and different experts from the business sector and sustainable development in Spain.

For Hugo Morán, Secretary of State for the Environment, “Today is an act of coexistence. It demonstrates the ability to share the same territory for the benefit of both the environment and its inhabitants” and highlighted the work of UNEF in this regard “UNEF is where the greatest effort has been made for a peaceful coexistence between photovoltaic plants and the social and environmental environment”.

During the meeting, the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Sustainable Development of the Regional Government of Extremadura, Mercedes Morán, presented the work done by her administration to develop the map of renewable acceleration zones, one year before the European directive indicates, positioning itself as a pioneer territory not only in Spain, but in the entire European Union. “Given the rapid evolution of the Energy Transition and the policies of the European Union, we have updated the renewable energy generation technologies and we are going to update the objectives of the Integrated Extremadura Energy and Climate Plan. With this, based on the Maps of Reception Capacity of the different technologies, we have calculated the Renewable Acceleration Zones in Extremadura,” she commented, adding: “Photovoltaics is of vital importance for Extremadura: we have the resources to produce it, it generates employment and develops our economy” Mercedes Morán explained.

For his part, Ángel Sánchez, Coordinator of Sustainable Development and Climate Change of the Junta de Extremadura, highlighted that “With rigor in the environmental impact research we can conclude that the plants have more positive than negative impact, and we have already built 7.5 GW without conflicts. The plants generate a refuge space and the animals know how to take advantage of it. Conservation measures have a very positive response, and we are already beginning to combine in situ conservation with ex situ conservation” and highlighted the fact that “The main populations of steppe plants in Extremadura are within the areas managed thanks to solar farms.”

UNEF Seals of Excellence in Sustainability

During the Conference, the new UNEF Seal of Excellence in Storage was also presented, which seeks to establish the standards for best practices in the development of these facilities, promoting investment in these technologies with socioeconomic, environmental, circular economy, and governance criteria.

Likewise, the Seals of Excellence in Sustainability for ground-based photovoltaic installations have been awarded to 18 new photovoltaic energy projects for their high standards of social and environmental integration, belonging to Plenitude, Iberdrola, Lightsource BP, Statkraft, Abei Energy, Iasol, Cox and Sonnedix.

Today, 57 solar energy projects, totaling 4,620 MW, have already obtained the UNEF Seal of Excellence in Sustainability, and 17 are currently in the process, which shows that sustainability and solar energy are not only not incompatible, but are complementary and need each other to successfully advance on the path of energy transition.

The Seal of Excellence in Sustainability, which was created by UNEF in 2020 to disseminate good practices in the Spanish photovoltaic sector, reinforces the commitment of the national photovoltaic sector to a sustainable energy transition.

Three round tables for dialogue on the environmental and social integration of solar energy projects

Three spaces for debate and dialogue were created during the day, which brought together the main experts in solar energy, representatives of the Autonomous Communities, mayors and civil society actors, in order to continue advancing in a coordinated and determined manner towards a fair and sustainable energy transition, in which solar energy plays a leading role.

Environmental sustainability in photovoltaic plants: renaturalisation and positive impacts on biodiversity

Cristina Narbona, president of the Commission for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge of the Congress of Deputies; César Sánchez, spokesperson for Climate Change of the Popular Party; Alfonso Pascual, ESG & New Business director of Engie; and Gonzalo Torralbo, commercial and Institutional Relations director of Recyclia; have discussed how renaturalisation can generate positive impacts on biodiversity.

“Today we face the worst contamination, misinformation. It is essential that we make the truth known: Photovoltaics, well managed, not only does not have a negative impact on the environment, but can even improve biodiversity,” said Cristina Carmona.

In this same sense, César Sánchez pointed out “I am a firm defender of the fight against climate change, the energy transition and the enormous opportunity that our country has in this regard. We must combat misinformation and involve the countryside in decision-making.”

Alfonso Pascual stressed the need for cooperation: “This industry has been an example for many years that things can be done well. We need a stable legal framework and for everyone to be aligned. Working with the local administration and farmers hand in hand is essential.”

Gonzalo Torralvo, for his part, highlighted the opportunity that recycling represents:

“We are already pioneers in photovoltaics and in the development of this technology, and we can also be pioneers in the efficient recycling of silicon and lithium.”

Socioeconomic sustainability: the footprint of photovoltaics in the territory

Roberto Baños, mayor of the Talayuela City Council, in Cáceres; Dolores González, director of Institutional Relations and Public Affairs of Octopus Energy; José María Figaredo, spokesperson for the Energy Transition Commission of Vox; and Erica Morales, responsible for Sustainability and Environment of Statkraft, have contributed their knowledge and experiences to this round table. This space has addressed how photovoltaics helps the development of the rural environment and municipalities, contributing significantly to the settlement of population in the rural environment and generating new opportunities for the professional and economic development of its inhabitants.

The collaboration of the Talayuela solar farm with the local companies of the municipality has been fundamental. A local company has been able to go from 3 people working to 50. And 25% of the jobs generated have been women and vulnerable people” said Baños.

Dolores González stressed the need for local dialogue: “We must approach the rural world by knowing the terrain”

In the same vein, Erica Morales stressed that “each territory requires a specific plan appropriate to the community, which promotes employment and development.

Figaredo also stressed the need to review the regulation to transmit legal security “with measures to overcome the regulatory barriers that are not allowing authorized photovoltaic projects to develop”.

Voices from the territory: experiences of sustainability and local transformation through photovoltaics

The last round table discussion was attended by Mercedes Gómez, Minister of Sustainable Development of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha; Pablo Toledano, Mayor of the City Council of Brazatortas, in Ciudad Real; María del Carmen García, a veterinarian expert in extensive livestock farming; Alba María Ramos, Project Manager of NATAC and Helena Fernández, partner and director of Sustainability and Climate Change at ISEMAREN. During this round table, experiences in sustainability and local transformation have been shared, presenting real examples of success.

The Minister of Sustainable Development of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha has highlighted the importance that renewable energies in general, and photovoltaics in particular, have acquired within the energy transition that her region is carrying out and what they are meaning for the socioeconomic development of the areas of influence where they are installed. As she highlighted, in Castilla-La Mancha renewable energy projects have mobilised 1.5 billion euros since 2023, creating 6,500 jobs. “We value very positively the collaboration with a sector that we consider strategic and with which we are agreeing on compensatory and land stewardship measures that, in addition to having a very positive impact on the environment, also have an impact on the development of rural areas by consolidating traditional work and creating new opportunities,” he said. “We need this energy to decarbonize our industry and have a niche market for new jobs in this field, as well as having the possibility of reducing the cost of energy for citizens through the creation of energy communities that we are promoting through the companies that are behind the photovoltaic parks,” he concluded.

The mayor of Brazatortas highlighted the great opportunity that photovoltaics has represented for his municipality: “I don’t think there is any mayor who is not delighted with the development of photovoltaic projects in his municipality, it is a great opportunity for the rural world. It has allowed us to develop projects that we would not have been able to finance otherwise. Agricultural roads, for example, have become green corridors that attract tourism and wildlife.”

“It is essential that the land, when a solar farm is created, is not reclassified as unproductive for agriculture and loses CAP aid. Agriculture and photovoltaics can coexist, generating islands of biodiversity,” commented Mari Carmen García.

Ramos also insisted on the opportunity that this double use of the land represents: “The symbiosis between agriculture and photovoltaics is positive for both uses, helping, for example, to reduce the temperature of the area.”

For its part, Isemaren highlighted the great capacity for adaptation and learning of the sector: “We work with all sectors and the evolution in sustainability that we see in this sector does not occur in others. A complete sustainability: Economic, environmental and social.”

The day ended with a few words from José Donoso, director general of UNEF, who wanted to highlight “the historic opportunity that photovoltaic energy offers to change the course of things in our country. From an environmental point of view, no one can claim that a photovoltaic plant installed in the right place and with the right measures is a problem, but rather it is an opportunity for biodiversity. If things are done well, we have a real opportunity ahead of us. Renewable energies have also generated an economic opportunity in our country. We have to take advantage of the opportunities offered by agrovoltaics and the projects it generates. We have to do things well, in an excellent way, with a three-way marriage of territory, population and photovoltaic plant.”