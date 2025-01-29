New variant of Enercon’s E-138 EP3 wind turbine for high-wind sites

Replacement in the discontinued E-82 wind turbine portfolio. Performance increase for all E-138 EP3 types

Enercon will also offer the E-138 EP3 in a new variant for high-wind sites. This will replace the E-82 EP2 E4. The gap in the portfolio created by the discontinuation of the EP2 turbines will thus be quickly closed with an attractive new product that offers all the advantages of the new generation of ENERCON wind turbines. ENERCON anticipates strong demand, especially from customers planning projects at high-wind sites near the coast. In addition, an improved power curve is now available for all E-138 EP3 types, allowing customers to achieve a significant increase in performance.

The high-wind version of the E-138 EP3 is not a completely new development. ‘There are no changes to the hardware design,’ explains Sascha Exner, Product Manager for the EP3 platform. The standard E-138 EP3 turbine – with a rotor diameter of 138 metres, a rated output of 4.26 MW and designed for wind class IIA according to IEC – remains the basis. ‘We are expanding its range of applications beyond wind class IIA by combining various measures.’ Enablers for the high wind capability are new load-optimised operating modes, an adapted proactive service strategy and the use of more robust cast components.

The new operating modes place less strain on the turbine than conventional modes. This reduces operating loads while keeping yield losses (AEP loss) at an acceptable level. ‘With the adapted service strategy, we have another lever to keep the higher fatigue loads under control,’ explains Sascha Exner. Load-bearing components that are particularly exposed to high winds and can therefore ‘fatigue’ over time are replaced in good time by the Service department to ensure a 25-year service life. In addition, stronger cast components are used in the production of the turbine for the High Wind Variant.

ENERCON now also offers an improved power curve for the High Wind Variant as well as for all other E-138 EP3 types. It enables operators to achieve around 1.5 per cent higher annual energy yields (AEP). The basis for the increase in yield is the successfully completed prototype measurement and further developments in the EP3 programme.

‘The new E-138 EP3 high-wind variant is therefore an attractive addition to our product portfolio,’ summarises Sascha Exner. ‘For a significant proportion of IEC IA sites, we can now once again offer our customers high-performance and high-yield turbine technology combined with reliable availability and the proven high ENERCON quality standards.’

The new high-wind variant of the E-138 EP3 will be installed for the first time as part of a pilot project in the UK in early 2026, after which it will be directly available for further follow-up projects in Europe. Further measures are in preparation for the Asia-Pacific region.