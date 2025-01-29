Iberdrola to supply wind power to Italian car parts manufacturer Agrati in France

This wind farm comprises 5 wind turbines with a total output of 10.25 MW. An annual output of 21 GWh/y will be sold to AGRATI starting in 2025.

Iberdrola to supply 105 GWh of green electricity to AGRATI through a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Iberdrola’s Florembeau wind farm in Créquy will supply renewable energy to AGRATI’s production sites in Fourmies, Vieux Conde (Nord Pas-de-Calais) and Avressieux (Savoie).

The companies strengthen their collaboration to support the transition to a cleaner economic model by decarbonizing industry.





Iberdrola has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with AGRATI Group, which specializes in the production of fastening systems and mechanical components. Starting in 2025, AGRATI will purchase all the electricity generated by the Florembeau wind farm, located in the commune of Créquy, in the Pas-de-Calais region.

This wind farm comprises 5 turbines with a total output of 10.25 MW. An annual output of 21 GWh/y will be sold to AGRATI starting in 2025.

On these industrial sites, which employs 570 people on a surface area of 84.000 m2 for the manufacture of fastening systems, the AGRATI company consumes 38 GWh of electricity every year. The production of the Florembeau wind farm will cover 53% of the site’s energy needs.

The low-carbon electricity that will power the sites will reduce the Agrati’s current CO2 emissions in France by 33% per year starting in 2025.

«This agreement marks an important milestone in Agrati’s sustainability journey. By powering our French production sites with renewable energy, we are not only reducing CO2 emissions by 2.200 tons annually but also aligning our operations with our long-term commitment to environmental responsibility. At Agrati, we believe that investing in green energy and innovative solutions is essential to building a resilient and sustainable future for our industry» said Lorenzo Zaniboni, Europe COO of Agrati.

Leading the PPA market

Iberdrola has extensive experience in PPAs. The company manages long-term energy purchase and sale agreements in markets such as Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland, the United States, Mexico, Brasil and Australia, from wind – onshore and offshore – and photovoltaic projects.

The company has been offering innovative PPA proposals for more than a decade. According to the latest data from the consulting firm Pexapark, in 2023 Iberdrola was the leading European utility in both deals and volume of energy sold via PPAs with industrial customers in Europe: almost 1,000 MW signed.

The Iberdrola group has signed strategic collaborations with a long list of international companies, such as Amazon, Apple, Meta, Telefónica, Mercedes Benz, Heineken, Vodafone, Mercadona, TMD,Dillinger, ABInBev, De Acero, VW-SEAT , Renault, Holcim, the Salzgitter Group, Bayer and Burger King, among others.