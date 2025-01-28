Wind power: predictions for 2025

From an increasing emphasis on offshore wind project execution to emerging signs of potential transformation for onshore wind, our experts pick out the key themes to watch this year.

What are the key trends and developments shaping the wind energy landscape in 2025? Which way will the policy winds blow? Our onshore and offshore wind industry experts have drawn on unique insight from Lens Power to compile our popular annual look at the year ahead.

The global onshore wind market holds promise for 2025, but a real breakthrough remains elusive. The long-awaited recovery for Western markets did not materialise in 2024. While China recorded an 8% annual increase, other regions experienced minimal progress. But could this year see an acceleration? The industry faces persistent challenges, including fluctuating demand, strained supply chains and financial hurdles for manufacturers. However, as the report outlines, signs of potential transformation are beginning to emerge.

On the offshore wind side, last year saw a surge in the deployment of new technology, factories and vessels. This was a key contributor to execution challenges and delays in 2024 – and will put a greater emphasis on project execution in 2025. The full report explores this topic, plus our take on tender volumes and attractiveness, supply chain issues, technological innovation, government targets, competition, M&A, costs and risks.

In this series of complimentary reports:

Onshore wind

From the impact of Trump’s re-election to onshore new build capacity growth, Chinese OEM ambitions for a record year of exports and how an ageing fleet will attract investment in the repowering and decommissioning. Fill in the form to read What to look for in 2025: global onshore wind .

Offshore wind

Tenders reach new highs – and new lows? Will new markets be more attractive than established markets in 2025? Will we see unparalleled M&A opportunities this year? Read our take on these questions and more in Offshore wind: what to look for in 2025.

Leila Garcia da Fonseca

Global Head of Onshore Wind Research

Søren Lassen

Head of Offshore Wind Research