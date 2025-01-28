Ørsted ranked the world’s most sustainable energy company, regaining position in top 10 amongst the world’s most sustainable companies

Ørsted has once again been ranked the world’s most sustainable energy company and returns to top 10 across all sectors on Corporate Knights’ 2025 Global 100 index, following a year where the company shut down its last coal-fired heat and power plant and built more renewable energy than ever before.

Ørsted was ranked the world’s most sustainable energy company among the 315 ‘power generating companies’, taking ninth place in the world on Corporate Knights’ 2025 Global 100 index. It is the sixth time that Ørsted ranks #1 amongst all ‘power generating companies’. Corporate Knights benchmarks a company’s sustainability performance against its usual peers and across sectors.



The acknowledgement follows a year where Ørsted, now the world leader in offshore wind but once a carbon-intensive company, shut down its last coal-fired heat and power plant, marking the end of the company’s green transformation. In doing so, Ørsted is on track to meet its target of a 99 % green share of energy generation by 2025 and has taken all actions necessary to meet its industry-leading science-based targets to reduce its scope 1-2 emissions intensity by 98 % from 2006 to 2025.



Ingrid Reumert, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Stakeholder Relations at Ørsted, says:

“We’re proud to be ranked by Corporate Knights as the world’s most sustainable energy company and to be back in top 10 in the world. Our aim is to deliver green electrons in a sustainable manner, and we work hard every day to turn our sustainability commitments into tangible action, which benefits our customers, partners, and society as a whole.

Building more renewable energy at speed and scale is critical to deliver a secure, and sustainable energy future amid a rising need for electricity. This can only happen if we build energy in the right way, with reduced emissions, in balance with nature, and with tangible benefits to local communities, including thousands of fulfilling, long-term jobs.”





In 2024 Ørsted had 9.2 GW of green energy under construction across three continents, powering societies with energy that benefits climate, nature, and people. Whilst doing so the company stayed committed to working strategically and tangibly with catalysing a sustainable energy transformation. Ørsted signed an MoU securing first-offtake rights on low-carbon steel with Dillinger, introduced a new biodiversity measurement framework to take a step towards a transparent measurement standard for net-positive impact in the industry, progressed several ongoing biodiversity projects, and contributed to the Responsible Renewables Infrastructure Coalition.



The main driver for Ørsted’s improved ranking in the Corporate Knights Global 100 index from last year is the company’s increased share of sustainable revenue, mainly driven by a substantial reduction in natural gas sales and coal used at coal-fired heat and power plants. Ørsted’s sustainable share of CAPEX (EU taxonomy-aligned) remained high at 99 %, reflecting that we direct all our investments to renewable energy projects.



Global 100 index

The Corporate Knights Global 100 index is an annual ranking of the world’s 100 most sustainable corporations across all sectors.

To determine the 2025 ranking, Corporate Knights has analysed more than 8,000 companies against global industry peers on a suite of up to 25 quantitative key performance indicators, weighted to reflect each industry’s impact profile.

The full 2025 methodology can be found here.