Spain approved 10 photovoltaic and hybrid projects for 1.07 GW in the fourth week of January

The Official State Gazette contains announcements corresponding to the fourth week of January of 10 photovoltaic projects, including one for hybridization with a wind project promoted by Iberdrola.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and administrative authorisation for construction of the 361.4 MW Los Pradillos photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in Carranque, Ugena, Illescas, Yuncos, Numancia de la Sagra, Yeles, Esquivias, Borox, Alameda de la Sagra, Pantoja, Cobeja and Seseña (Toledo) and in Aranjuez, Colmenar de Oreja, Chinchón, Titulcia, Morata de Tajuña, Arganda del Rey, Loeches, Velilla de San Antonio, Mejorada del Campo and Alcobendas (Community of Madrid), promoted by Edisun Power.

Prior administrative authorisation and administrative authorisation for construction for the Envatios XXIV-Phase III photovoltaic installation, with an installed capacity of 70.80 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in Torres de la Alameda, San Fernando de Henares, Loeches and Mejorada del Campo (Madrid), promoted by Edisun Power.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and administrative authorisation for construction for the Envatios XXII-Phase II photovoltaic installation, with an installed capacity of 279.9 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in Cobeja and Borox (Toledo), and Colmenar de Oreja (Madrid), promoted by Edisun Power.

Prior administrative authorisation and administrative authorisation for construction for the Ebisu II photovoltaic installation, with an installed capacity of 164.84 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in Casarrubios del Monte (Toledo), promoted by Edisun Power.

The environmental impact study and technical documentation associated with the requests for prior administrative authorization and administrative construction authorization for the photovoltaic plant project called “Sierra del Romeral” of 30.933 MW and its evacuation infrastructure, for its hybridization with the existing wind farm Sierra del Romeral, in the municipality of Villacañas (Toledo), promoted by Iberdrola Renovables de Castilla-La Mancha, are now available for public information.

Second modification of the prior administrative and construction authorization and declaration of public utility of the photovoltaic solar plant project called Els Plans Photovoltaic Plant of 2.16 MW on land on non-urbanizable land and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipality of Sarral, in the region of Conca de Barberà, promoted by Ventus Iberia.

Application for declaration of public utility for the photovoltaic solar plant project called “Puerto” of 36.68 MW and its 30 kV evacuation line, located in the municipality of Teba (Málaga), promoted by Capital Energy.

Application for administrative authorisation and declaration, specifically, of public utility for the Tías I photovoltaic solar installation, of 1 MW, in the municipality of Tías, on the island of Lanzarote, promoted by RS Iberia.

Prior administrative authorisation, administrative authorisation for construction and declaration, specifically, of public utility for the Cubillos FV photovoltaic solar park, of 56.1 MW of installed capacity, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Zamora, promoted by Opengy, although it proves that the ownership of both installations corresponds to Solaria.

Application for modification of the prior administrative authorisation and the application for modification of the administrative authorisation for the Construction of the PSF Lucinala Photovoltaic Plant project, of 62.40 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal terms of Elche and Alicante, promoted by SmartEnergy.