Naturgy integrates the operation of all its solar and wind energy in Spain in a large Renewable Control Centre (CCR)

Naturgy has integrated the management of all its solar and wind energy in Spain in a modern facility that will allow for a more efficient and environmentally friendly operation of renewable facilities. In addition, the new Renewable Control Centre (CCR) will also facilitate the monitoring of the company’s renewable production in other countries in which it operates.

The A Coruña facility monitors the operation of 93 wind farms, 24 photovoltaic plants and 5 cogeneration plants in Spain, as well as two wind farms in Mexico. The CCR currently manages an installed capacity of more than 3.48 GW.

This facility provides greater flexibility to the company’s renewable production and allows operations to be optimised based on the availability of each facility. At a technological level, the centre is at the forefront of information systems and cybersecurity, and is capable of integrating many underlying systems in a standardised and uniform manner. This allows for the safe, efficient and environmentally-friendly operation of existing facilities, as well as future renewable projects.

Hydroelectric generation, for its part, will continue to be managed from the Integrated Control Centre (ICC) located in Ourense, a key facility for the group through which the operation of 47 power plants and 23 large dams of the company in Spain is monitored.

This facility incorporates state-of-the-art control systems and tools that allow for an agile and efficient response to the new demands of the electrical system, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with the utmost respect for the safety requirements of people, facilities and the environment. Its inauguration in 2017 already represented a qualitative leap by integrating technology and R&D&I to unite all aspects associated with the reliable and safe operation of facilities in a single decision-making environment.

Commitment to the energy transition

Naturgy has become one of the leading investors in clean technologies in Spain. During the first half of 2024, the group invested 937 million euros, mainly in renewable developments and networks. These investments confirm its commitment to a more sustainable energy mix, as well as its commitment to the energy transition, without neglecting the fundamental objectives of value creation and growth for each of the businesses, and the ESG objectives.

At the end of the third quarter of 2024, the group had 6.9 GW of generation capacity internationally, 5.3 GW of which was in Spain. Wind energy accounts for half of the group’s installed renewable capacity, while solar energy has an installed photovoltaic capacity of 1.3 GW distributed between Brazil, Chile, the United States and Spain. As for hydroelectric energy, it has an installed capacity of 2.2 GW, distributed in 2.1 GW in Spain and 0.1 GW in Costa Rica and Panama.