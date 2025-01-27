Greece now has 5,355 MW of wind power

Now 5.4 GW of total power is connected to the grid. Specifically, 5,355 MW was the total wind capacity in Greece at the end of 2024. This is according to the annual Statistics of Wind Energy in Greece announced by the Hellenic Wind Energy Scientific Association (ELETAEN).

Based on the Statistics, 39 new wind turbines with a total capacity of 125.5 MW were connected to the grid in 2024, corresponding to investments totaling €150 million. This represents an increase of 2.4% compared to the end of 2023. This is a reduction in the growth rate, which of course remains positive.

The previous year (2023) was the second-best year for wind energy in Greece because many new wind farms were completed and connected. Likewise, 2025 is expected to be much more positive because many new wind investments are currently being built or have been contracted and will be completed in the coming months.