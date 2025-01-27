A Plenitude photovoltaic plant in Murcia receives the UNEF Seal of Excellence

The Cerrillares photovoltaic plant in the province of Murcia, owned by the company Plenitude, has just received the Seal of Excellence in Sustainability from the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF), a distinction that highlights the company’s work to build and operate a facility with the highest parameters of social and environmental integration and that develops the best practices of circular economy.

The Cerrillares Project, located in Jumilla (Murcia), has a capacity of 50 GW and is estimated to generate more than 100 GWh of energy from renewable sources each year.

Its construction has been an important boost to the economic development of the region, generating more than a hundred jobs in the area and the participation of around 20 local companies. The investment made by the company has been a significant source of income for the local community. In addition, it will contribute to the improvement of the surrounding roads and accesses thanks to the work of Plenitude and the administration.

To contribute to the economic and social development of the region, Plenitude has also promoted the installation and management of three self-consumption electricity plants that, with a total capacity of 158 kWp, supply energy from renewable sources to three public buildings: a school, a sports centre and a cultural centre.

Renewable energy and promotion of biodiversity

With the aim of promoting the biodiversity of the area in which the facility is located, a thorough environmental study has been carried out and measures have been implemented such as the installation of 10 bird nesting boxes, in collaboration with the Jumilla town council; forest plantations that cover 10% of the total surface area of ??the facility, the construction of a primillar and a pond that favour the habitat for amphibians and other species of fauna, and the management of an area of ??more than 60 hectares to contribute to the conservation of flora and fauna species.

For the general director of the Spanish Photovoltaic Union, José Donoso, “Cerrillares is the latest example of the existence of excellent practices and projects that support them, generating a real and lasting positive impact in socioeconomic and environmental terms. There are more and more studies that show that photovoltaic plants can be authentic oases for biodiversity, and at UNEF we celebrate being able to certify with our Seal a facility that is undoubtedly on that path”

Mariangiola Mollicone, director of Renewables in Western Europe and general director of Plenitude Renovables Spain, explained that “at Plenitude we always work with the objective of creating shared value for the communities and territories in which we operate, through care for the environment and social benefit. This seal that UNEF grants us for the Cerrillares plant is a very important milestone for us, as it reflects the high standards that we at Plenitude implement in all processes to promote the energy transition, through our renewable projects.”