Wind power, at 17%, overtook coal and natural gas in Europe

“Fossil fuels are losing their influence in EU energy,” said Chris Rosslowe, lead author of the Ember report. “Wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) are pushing coal to the margins and forcing gas into structural decline.”

The phase-out of fossil fuels is helping to curb emissions. Since peaking in 2007, European power sector emissions have more than halved.

Despite its recent progress, Europe still lags far behind China in the rate at which it is adding renewable energy. China saw its solar capacity grow by a staggering 45 percent last year, according to data from its National Energy Administration. While coal remains the largest source of energy in China, photovoltaic (PV) capacity is expected to overtake coal by the end of this decade. For the first time in the EU, solar photovoltaics (PV) supplied more power than coal last year, according to a new analysis. Solar accounted for 11 percent of Europe’s electricity supply last year, more than coal at 10 percent, according to the analysis by energy think tank Ember. Coal generation continued its long-term decline, as did gas, which fell for a fifth consecutive year.