Engie completes the wind farm in Taltal: it is its largest wind energy project in Chile

According to Engie, the wind farm is made up of 57 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 6.0 MW, installed in the municipality of Taltal, located 140 km southeast of the city of Antofagasta.

As part of its energy transition, Engie Chile announced this week that its Lomas del Taltal Wind Farm project, located in the Antofagasta region, with an installed capacity of 342 MW, is now 100% energized.

This site is the company’s asset with the largest renewable energy generation capacity in the country. Through 57 wind turbines, it is able to supply a total of 342 MW of green energy to the National Electric System.

Juan Villavicencio, Managing Director GBU Renewables at Engie Chile, explained that “this achievement is a testament to ENGIE’s commitment to the energy transition and our dedication to providing clean and sustainable energy for the country.”

“We thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this project a reality and we remain committed to developing more projects that promote renewable energy in the country,” added the executive.

Following this important step, the Lomas de Taltal Wind Farm will now enter the process for the start of its commercial operation.