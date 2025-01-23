Work begins on new control centre in East Friesland for RWE offshore wind farms

A new office building is taking shape in Jemgum, in Germany’s East Friesland region, to provide a base for round-the-clock monitoring and control of RWE’s existing and future wind farms in both Germany and continental Europe. Construction is by Real Immobilien GmbH on a site approximately 4,700 square metres in size. RWE will take a long-term lease on the new building. Symbolic ground was broken today to mark the start of preparations for construction. Subject to the granting of approval, construction of the building is to start in the coming weeks, and it is expected to be completed in autumn, after which the offices will be fitted out and technical equipment installed in the control room. The new offshore wind control centre will be ready for operation in spring 2026.

Jenny Daun, First District Councillor of the district of Leer: “We are delighted that the district of Leer is considered an appealing location when it comes to attracting companies involved in the energy transition. This means that we are not only bearing the burden of the transition as electricity and hydrogen pipelines are laid in our district, but we are also benefiting from the fact that companies are setting up here and bringing jobs with them.”

Hans-Peter Heikens, Mayor of the municipality of Jemgum: “This project shows very clearly that our municipality provides the ideal conditions for companies in the field of renewables. I firmly believe that our municipality will benefit in many ways from the new control centre for offshore wind farms.”

The two-storey building will meet the highest sustainability standards. Recycled materials will be used, for example, and care will be taken to ensure energy-optimised construction. The use of renewables for electricity and heating is also planned, along with measures to save water. Certification will also be sought in the form of the “Quality Seal for Sustainable Buildings” (QNG), awarded by the German Federal Ministry for Housing, Urban Development and Building.

Dieter Baumann, CEO Real Immobilien: “Here in Jemgum we are not only creating a state-of-the-art, working office building for the employees of RWE, we are also implementing a flagship project for sustainable building which we hope to top off with QNG certification.”

In the initial stage, the building will become the new workplace for about 50 RWE employees. Modern office areas, meeting rooms and the control room itself will occupy an area of about 1,120 square metres on two storeys, from which shipping movements will be monitored in future, for example, in addition to the wind turbines themselves and electrical facilities such as transformer substations. Spacious break rooms with kitchen units and a gym are also planned. Green areas and a conservatory will encourage relaxation during breaks. Some 50 parking spaces, charging points for electric vehicles, as well as bicycle racks will be provided in front of the building.

Derk Niklas Janssen, future RWE operations manager on-site: “We are pleased to have our new home base here in Jemgum. This new building will enable us to provide our employees with an ideal, state-of-the-art working environment. But the comfort of our existing operations team is not all: We want to carry on growing and are looking for additional qualified employees, from here in the region in particular.”

Globally, RWE is one of the leading players in offshore wind. In the past over 20 years, the company has put 19 offshore wind farms into operation. RWE is rigorously expanding its offshore wind portfolio. For example, it is currently building its “Nordseecluster” north of the island of Juist. When it is commissioned, this offshore wind project will generate enough electricity to supply about 1,600,000 households with climate-friendly power. The new building in Jemgum will serve as the project office for the operation of the Nordseecluster.