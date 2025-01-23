Distributed photovoltaic (PV) generation emerges as a key enabler for China’s renewable energy efforts

By the end of 2024, the cumulative installed capacity of distributed photovoltaic had reached 370 gigawatts (GW), 121 times higher than at the end of 2013, and accounted for 42 percent of total installed photovoltaic capacity, it said.

Photovoltaic panels are installed on top of the office building of the Communist Party of China Dalian Committee in Dalian, Liaoning province. [Photo provided to CHINA DAILY]

As China continues to drive its energy transition, distributed photovoltaic (PV) generation is emerging as a key contributor to the country’s renewable energy efforts, said the National Energy Administration (NEA).

In 2024, the sector is expected to generate 346.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, accounting for 41 percent of the nation’s total PV output, according to the administration.

The century-old Shanghai-based DingFeng Fermentation Food Co, for example, a well-known producer of fermented bean curd and a recognized Shanghai intangible cultural heritage brand, has embraced renewable energy with the installation of distributed solar panels across its production facilities.

Through this initiative, DingFeng now generates all of its electricity from green power, relying entirely on self-produced solar energy for its operations. This move not only supports the company’s sustainability efforts but also aligns with China’s broader push toward clean energy and environmental responsibility, it said.

The 2,000 square meters of PV panels, installed by State Grid Fengxian Power Supply Company, can currently meet all its power demand despite a significant increase in electricity consumption recently, driven by surging demand for its products ahead of the Spring Festival.

The Phase I project has generated over 210,000 kWh of electricity, with more than 60,000 kWh fed back into the grid. The second phase of its rooftop PV project expected to be completed by February 2025, which will further boost the factory’s green electricity production, highlighting the potential for such initiatives to power businesses while contributing to national climate goals.

The growing popularity of distributed PV is part of China’s broader renewable energy strategy.

According to Pan Huimin, deputy head of NEA’s new and renewable energy department, as of the end of 2024, the cumulative installed capacity of distributed PV is expected to reach 370 gigawatts (GW), a remarkable 121-fold increase from 2013, and accounting for 42 percent of the country’s total PV installed capacity.

Regarding new installations, distributed PV is expected to account for 43 percent of the year’s total newly added PV installations, with 12 GW projected to be added to the sector’s capacity, she said.