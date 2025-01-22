Vestas to supply wind turbines for Ukraine’s largest wind energy project

Vestas has received a 384 MW order for the second phase of DTEK’s Tyligulska project in Ukraine. This order follows the 114 MW order for Tyligulska I that Vestas received in March 2021 and successfully commissioned in spring 2023.

For this order, Vestas will supply 64 wind turbines and is responsible for the supply, delivery and commissioning of the turbines. Together, the first and second phases of Tyligulska will have a capacity of 498 MW, with a total of 83 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.0 MW operating mode, making it the largest wind energy project in the country.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with DTEK and to offer our technological solutions to the Tyligulska project that will boost Ukraine’s energy system. “I would like to thank DTEK for showing visionary leadership and the authorities in Denmark, Ukraine and the EU for their strong support for this ambitious project that will help strengthen Ukraine’s energy security,” said Henrik Andersen, President and CEO of Vestas.

“Today’s agreement is a major step towards a new energy future for Ukraine. From a system threatened daily by attacks, we are building a resilient and secure energy infrastructure that also helps Ukraine meet its climate commitments. Since the beginning of the invasion, we have already invested more than €1 billion in Ukraine. This agreement not only demonstrates our confidence in Ukraine, but also the confidence of our partners in DTEK to carry out important energy projects during a war. Thank you to all our European partners for the role they are playing in strengthening Ukraine’s energy security,” said DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko.

The project is being carried out with strong support from the authorities of Denmark, Ukraine and the EU and is backed by a financial guarantee from EIFO, Denmark’s state Export and Investment Fund.

“We are pleased to support Vestas’ project in Ukraine and for EIFO it is a great opportunity to support renewable energy in the war-torn country. This helps strengthen the country’s energy security and creates a greener future for Ukrainians. EIFO has already financed more than 15 Ukrainian projects with Danish companies in critical sectors including energy, water and agriculture, and we are still hungry for more,” says Peder Lundquist, CEO of EIFO.

Vestas will also provide service for both phases of the DTEK Tyligulska project through a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025 and commissioning of the wind farm is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.