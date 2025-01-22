Power and renewables: predictions for 2025

What to watch in the year ahead, from China’s renewable energy capacity growth to floating solar expansion in Asia Pacific and why it might be a year of contradictions in Europe.

What to watch in the year ahead, from China’s renewable energy capacity growth to floating solar expansion in Asia Pacific and why it might be a year of contradictions in Europe. Things are rarely dull in the power and renewables space, and 2025 will be no exception. As our recent energy transition outlook highlighted, the energy transition is not moving fast enough. A rapid and decisive course correction is necessary if net zero by 2025 goals are to remain achievable. That will make for interesting times for power and renewables globally.

So, what are the key themes to look out for in the year ahead? What changes do we expect to see? Where are the biggest opportunities – and the biggest barriers to progress? Drawing on insight from Lens Power, our regional power and renewables experts have shared their view in a new series of complimentary reports.

What to look for in Asia Pacific renewable energy in 2025

For the APeC region – Asia Pacific excluding China – this looks set to be a year of record offshore wind tenders, a surge in storage demand, a floating solar expansion, solar tariffs and more.

Drawing on insight from Lens Power, this report gives our predictions and analysis of the key themes, including:

Solar: cell exports from Indonesia/Laos will skyrocket in 2025 as they avoid AD/CVD tariffs.

Wind: a record 10 GW of offshore wind will start tendering in 2025, but success is not a given.

Batteries: India's battery energy storage power generation increases ten-fold in 2025.

Renewable energy in China: what to look for in 2025

As China approaches the end of its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), this is a pivotal period for economic and social development.

In this report, we draw on insight from Lens Power to look at progress against China’s commitment to reaching the renewable target established at the beginning of the Five-Year Plan, and how that sets the stage in the next stage of the transition towards a greener energy landscape.

Key themes include:

China achieves record growth in renewable energy capacity

Supply chain for wind, solar and energy storage to experience a domestic supply surplus, driving export ambitions and continued global market expansion

Intense domestic competition drives investments in next-generation clean technologies

European power and renewables: what to look for in 2025

This year will be one of contradictions in European power and renewables markets. A majority of Europe’s annual electricity supply will be renewable for the first time, updated policy objectives underline enormous ambition for continued growth, and investment opportunities abound across the region.

But, as our European power and renewables experts highlight in this report, life is never simple and energy transition progress faces headwinds.

European power & renewables: what to look for in 2025 draws on insight from Lens Power to set out our view of the year ahead. This includes:

Politics: will a shift to the right undermine the transition?

will a shift to the right undermine the transition? Grids: will investment ramp up to support decarbonisation ambitions?

will investment ramp up to support decarbonisation ambitions? Onshore wind: nervousness despite auction-backed momentum?

nervousness despite auction-backed momentum? Solar: could 2025 be a record year for utility-scale

project developments?

