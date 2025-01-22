In 2024, India added a record 24.5 GW of photovoltaic solar capacity and 3.4 GW of wind power capacity

In 2024, India added a record 24.5 GW of photovoltaic (PV) and 3.4 GW of wind capacity, a notable increase driven by government incentives, policy reforms, and substantial investments in domestic manufacturing of solar and wind turbines. Solar continued to dominate, contributing 47% of total installed renewable energy capacity. The installation of 18.5 GW of utility-scale solar capacity represented a nearly 2.8-fold increase compared to 2023, with Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu leading the way. India’s renewable energy sector has seen unprecedented growth in 2024 as the country takes significant steps towards its goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity by 2030. As of January 20, 2025, India’s total non-fossil fuel-based power capacity stands at 217.62 GW, marking a milestone in the country’s clean energy transition.

The rooftop and rooftop solar sector also saw notable growth, with 4.59 GW of new capacity installed, a 53% increase from the previous year. The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in 2024, facilitated 700,000 rooftop solar installations, marking a key milestone in expanding access to solar energy for households.

In wind power, India saw a 21% increase in installations, adding 3.4 GW of new capacity. Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were responsible for 98% of new wind installations, underlining the dominant role these states play in India’s wind power sector.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has been instrumental in this growth, with key initiatives including the development of green hydrogen policies, the scaling up of domestic manufacturing of solar PV and wind turbines and proposed investments in grid infrastructure to support the distribution of renewable energy from states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

With 2024 set to be a year of record capacity additions, India’s renewable energy sector is poised for further growth. However, addressing regulatory, financial and infrastructure challenges will be crucial in 2025 as the country continues to make progress towards its ambitious renewable energy goals. India’s focus on emerging technologies and policy support positions it as a global leader in the clean energy transition.