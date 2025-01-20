Photovoltaics: challenges, opportunities and a historic advantage for Spain

The Spanish photovoltaic sector is currently going through the best moment in its history. Over the last 15 years, we have managed to reduce costs by 95%, positioning ourselves as the leading technology in terms of investment volume. The IEA’s forecasts reinforce this trend, indicating that we can maintain our leadership as the leading technology until 2050, when we could even become the main source of electricity.

However, this path to success has not been free of obstacles. Even today we face challenges that require our attention, and that make us enter 2025 drawing a map of the challenges of the sector.

Among these challenges, social acceptance stands out. As a regulated sector, political decisions directly impact our development, so social support is crucial to making a stable, favourable and attractive regulatory framework for investments a political priority. And the situation is that, although we are at our best, the growth of our sector brings with it in some cases greater social controversy. At Unef we work to transmit our values, materialized in our Seal of Excellence in Sustainability for photovoltaic plants and in the new Seal of Excellence in Storage, and these values ??are clear: photovoltaic plants should not be a problem for biodiversity or for local communities, but rather a biosphere reserve and a source of socioeconomic opportunities and positive social impact. Although to meet the objectives of the PNIEC we would only need to use the tiny amount of 0.4% of Spanish fertile soil, each square meter of that 0.4% must be managed with the greatest responsibility and aspiring to excellence in social and environmental practices.

“Photovoltaic plants should not be a problem for biodiversity or for local communities, but rather a biosphere reserve and a source of socioeconomic opportunities and positive social impact.”

In the economic sphere, we face the challenge of operating in an electricity pricing system based on variable costs, when our technology lacks them. Since this European decision will remain in place in the medium term, we must develop adaptation mechanisms while continuing to promote the development and competitiveness of photovoltaics. An effective solution is to implement auction systems that provide a reference price for the sector, thus facilitating the financing of projects.

Energy storage has emerged as an undisputed protagonist of 2025, transforming from future technology to an essential reality due to its ability to extend the hours of cheap energy and offer the same quality and predictability as old conventional energies. At Unef we are clear: a storage solution is as essential for a photovoltaic plant as the solar panel itself. The integration of storage in our projects, whether hybrid or stand-alone, represents the only way for Spain to fully take advantage of its solar potential.

Electrification emerges as another crucial challenge. The analysis of the electricity mix over the last six years reveals the success of decarbonisation policies, with a penetration of renewables that has exceeded 65%. However, in the final uses of energy, not only have we not made progress in decarbonisation, but we have even experienced small setbacks. This scenario demands more ambitious policies to promote decarbonisation in the final consumption of electricity.

At the same time, we must accelerate the acquisition of new industrial capacities by simplifying administrative procedures and developing a national strategy focused on attracting investments and developments. For the first time in our history, Spain has a competitive advantage in an industrial revolution, allowing photovoltaics to act as both an environmental and economic driver, positioning our country as a leader in the 21st century economy. And to achieve this goal, we must evolve towards a more flexible model of energy planning for networks, moving from static to dynamic planning to adapt to the market and not the market having to adapt, and thus offer a fast, agile and efficient model.

Self-consumption has been the great disruptive change in our sector, which has given us citizens the possibility of being our own electricity company, the power to vaccinate ourselves against price fluctuations, and the added pride of fighting climate change from our own home. We must give it a decisive boost by updating current regulations, simplifying procedures and giving adequate tax incentives to reactivate this vital segment of the photovoltaic market. And along these lines we must also promote energy communities, which are advancing more slowly than we need. A clear regulatory framework is needed to put energy communities on a par with other traditional players, with support mechanisms and the development of standardised management tools.

In addition, it is essential to advance in the development of smart cities. The strategic integration of solar energy in the urban environment, combined with advanced management and digitalisation systems, will facilitate the creation of more sustainable and efficient urban spaces. The cities of the future will need photovoltaics as the cornerstone of their energy transformation.

This, with all its elements and complexities, is the new world we are building: a world in which Spain is a leader in energy transition and an economic driver because it has opted to take advantage of its historical competitive advantage. And we are convinced that this will come sooner rather than later thanks to photovoltaics.

José Donoso, director general of Unef, Unión Española Fotovoltaica