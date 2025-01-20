Oman connects its largest 1,000 MW photovoltaic (PV) power plant

His Royal Highness Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said today inaugurated the Manah 1 and Manah 2 solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants in the Wilayat of Manah in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. The plants, which cover an area of ??14.5 million square meters, have a production capacity of 1,000 megawatts.

The two plants, which are the largest solar power plants in the Sultanate of Oman, use more than two million bifacial photovoltaic solar panels to achieve maximum productivity, and nearly 1,800 automated dry cleaning robots. This will enhance the generation of clean electricity and avoid the use of water for sustainability purposes.

The two projects serve environmental objectives by increasing the percentage of renewable energy production in Oman from 6.6 percent to 11 percent, in addition to reducing the volume of carbon dioxide emissions by 1.4 million tons per year.

With this achievement, Oman takes an important step towards carbon neutrality by 2050. It also contributes to reducing the high demand for electricity by generating enough electricity to supply around 120,000 households.

Minister of Energy and Minerals, Engineer Salim Nasser Al Aufi, said that the launch of the Manah 1 and Manah 2 solar energy projects is a milestone in realizing the desired transition in the electricity sector. The step symbolizes a practical implementation of the Sultanate of Oman’s ambitious vision for clean and sustainable energy, he added.

The minister noted that the two projects are a testament to Oman’s ability to combine ambition and action in the fields of innovation and sustainability.

Al Aufi affirmed that the Sultanate of Oman is moving forward with confidence towards achieving its ambitious goals and increasing the percentage of renewable energy to 30 percent by 2030, then to 60-70 percent by 2040 and finally reaching 100 percent by 2050 through an ambitious plan for a future that is based on clean and sustainable energy.

The minister reiterated that this approach consolidates the position of the Sultanate of Oman as a regional and global hub in the transition to renewable energy.

Al Aufi underlined the ministry’s commitment to continue to take steps to enhance national energy security and open up new prospects for investment in the Sultanate of Oman.

For his part, Dr. Mansoor Talib Al Hinai, Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Authority (APSR), stressed that the two projects are in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. He added that the projects consolidate action for the implementation of Oman’s strategic objectives for sustainable development and ensuring energy security.

Al Hinai noted that the Public Services Regulatory Authority plays an important role in ensuring that renewable energy projects meet economic and technical regulatory requirements. This is achieved by strengthening corporate governance and ensuring a thorough and accurate assessment of companies competing to undertake these projects, to ensure their technical readiness and suitability, he explained.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Salim Al Abri, CEO of Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, said that the company is committed to promoting the use of renewable energy and ensuring energy security and long-term sustainability for the Sultanate of Oman.

It is worth noting that the Manah 1 and Manah 2 solar power plants are the result of a partnership between the public and private sectors. Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (a subsidiary of Nama Group) is the exclusive bidder and buyer for the two projects. The Manah 1 plant was implemented in cooperation with Wadi Noor Solar Power Company, the French company EDF Renewables and Korea Western Power Co. (KOWEPO).

The Manah 2 plant has been implemented in collaboration with Sembcorp Jinko Shine, Sembcorp Industries from Singapore and the Chinese company Jinko Power.

The commissioning ceremony of the two projects, held today in Muscat, was attended by members of the Royal Family, ministers, undersecretaries and representatives of the developer companies.