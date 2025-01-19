Mexico to have Latin America’s largest photovoltaic plant with 1,000 MW

The largest photovoltaic solar energy plant in Latin America is being developed in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, and is expected to have a significant impact on renewable energy generation in Mexico.

This ambitious project, known as the Puerto Peñasco Photovoltaic Power Plant, is designed to generate 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electric power and will cover an area of ??2,000 hectares with 278,000 solar panels.

Power Generation: The plant will have a total capacity of 1,000 MW, enough to supply approximately 1.6 million inhabitants, benefiting communities in Sonora and Baja California, including San Luis Río Colorado and several cities in Baja California such as Ensenada and Tijuana.

Storage: In addition to power generation, the project will include 192 MW in battery storage systems, allowing for greater stability and efficiency in the electricity supply.

Environmental Impact: It is estimated that the electricity generated by this plant will prevent the emission of more than 925,000 tons of CO? annually, contributing significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gases in the country.

Project Phases

The development of the plant will be carried out in several stages:

First Stage: Inaugurated in February 2023, this initial phase will generate 120 MW, with significant progress already recorded.

Second Stage: This phase is expected to end in June 2024 and will add another 300 MW to the total capacity of the project.

The Federal Electricity Commission, as the responsible state entity, has the mission of carrying out the development of this project, which is expected to begin full operation in 2027.

This project includes the installation of more than two million solar panels, which will be destined to provide electricity to the regions of Sonora and Baja California.

In the long term, the project includes a total of five photovoltaic plants in Sonora as part of the Sonora Sustainable Energy Plan.