Laos-based 600 MW Monsoon wind power to export energy to Vietnam soon

The 600 MW Monsoon wind power project in Laos is reaching final phases of construction and will soon export electricity to Vietnam, investor Monsoon Wind Power reported.

The investor made the statement on Wednesday regarding a recent on-site visit of Laos’ Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith.

Laos’ Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith (blue suit) visits the Monsoon wind power project in Laos, January 14, 2025. Photo courtesy of Monsoon Wind Power.

Vientiane Times newsaper reported that the project will deliver 300 MW to Vietnam in the next quarter, then 600 MW in Q3/2025. The project aims to raise the figure to 1,000 MW in the future.

On Friday, Impact Electrons Siam, a stakeholder in the project, noted a milestone that the 500 kV double circuit connection between two countries is live, facilitating power transmission for Monsoon and marking the largest cross-border gateway for clean energy transmission from Laos to Vietnam.

The power grid of Monsoon wind power project in Laos. Photo courtesy of Monsoon Wind Power.

Monsoon Wind Power Company Limited is a consortium with stakeholders from Thailand, Hong Kong, Laos, the Netherlands, Japan, and Singapore.

Notable stakeholders include Thailand’s Impact Electrons Siam Group and BCPG Public Company Limited, Japan’s Mitsubishi, and Laos’ SMP Consultation Sole Company Limited.

The $950 million project, located in the Laotian provinces of Sekong and Attapeu, features 133 wind turbines and a 22-kilometer transmission line crossing the Vietnam-Laos border. EVN is a power purchaser of this project, with a 25-year power purchase agreement.

The country’s top leader emphasized the project, the biggest wind power in Southeast Asia and the first in Laos, can improve the livelihoods of local people.

Tri Duc, theinvestor.vn