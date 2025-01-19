Chile inaugurates the second largest wind farm in Latin America with 140 wind turbines and 816 MW

This wind farm has an investment of 700 million dollars made by the national capital company, Colbún, which described this event as the “most important inauguration of the energy transition in Chile”.

The Horizonte Wind Farm will be inaugurated on March 20, which is located 130 km northwest of Taltal, and is considered the largest in the country, with 140 wind turbines and 816 MW of installed capacity.

The executive director of Colbún, José Ignacio Escobar, indicated that “the inauguration of the Horizonte Wind Farm represents a crucial step towards our goal of significantly contributing to Chile’s energy matrix with renewable energies”.

“Horizonte is an example of our commitment to a responsible energy transition and to the carbon neutrality objectives that Chile has set for 2050, and thus also respond to the growing requirements of our clients in northern Chile for more competitive, safe and sustainable energy,” he added.

But that is not all, since in parallel to the construction of Horizonte, the processing of the modification project is advancing in the Environmental Assessment Service, which, with an investment amount of $200 million dollars, will increase the number of wind turbines by 24, and the installed capacity by 180 MW to reach a total of 996 MW.

The execution of this second stage would be during the second half of 2025, if all the necessary environmental and sectoral permits are in place.