Mastellone Hnos. signed a wind power supply agreement with Pampa Energía in Argentina

Mastellone Hnos., recognized for brands such as La Serenísima, signed a new agreement for the supply of wind energy, reaching a significant milestone in its sustainability strategy. Since December 2024, 80% of the energy used by the company comes from renewable sources, a significant jump from the 63% achieved previously in the year.

The energy supplied through this agreement comes from Pampa Energía’s wind farms located in Bahía Blanca. This contract, with a duration of 10 years, is part of the investments that Pampa Energía has made in renewable energy, accumulating more than 1,000 million dollars and an installed capacity of 527 MW in this sector.

This progress benefits various key operations of Mastellone, including the industrial complexes of General Rodríguez, Trenque Lauquen, San Luis, Córdoba, Junín, Mercedes and Leubucó.

Environmental impact

Thanks to the actions taken since 2019, including this new agreement, Mastellone has reduced its carbon footprint by 24.3%. The company reaffirms its commitment to the environment, developing projects that seek to mitigate the environmental impact and promote the triple impact: economic, social and environmental.

According to Juan Oyarzabal, Director of Industrial Operations of the company, this is just one of the steps in its commitment to sustainability:

“We have worked hard on projects that contribute positively to the care of the environment. This agreement is a clear example of the triple impact projects on which we will continue to invest.”

Commitment to the future

Mastellone continues to diversify its sustainability efforts with initiatives that not only optimize its energy efficiency, but also seek to guarantee the quality of life of future generations. With this approach, it positions itself as a benchmark in the Argentine industrial sector committed to the transition towards renewable sources.