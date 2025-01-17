Tunisia launches tender to acquire 200 MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity

The Tunisian Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy has launched a tender for the development of 200 MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity on a concession basis in Tunisia. The two projects tendered will have a capacity of up to 100 MW each. However, their location has not yet been revealed. Interested parties can apply until April 30, 2025.

In December 2024, the Tunisian government approved two power generation tenders on a concession basis, with the aim of acquiring 1,700 MW of renewable energy capacity. The projects are expected to be operational in 2027 and generate around 1 TWh/year.

In 2022, Tunisia passed a renewable energy law aimed at covering 12% of its energy mix with renewables by 2020 and 35% by 2030. However, despite the launch of several rounds of auctions since 2017, the development of the programme is far behind the initial schedule, with only 5% of renewables in the energy mix in 2020 and 6% in 2023 (4.9% solar, 1.5% wind and less than 1% hydroelectric).