Enercon celebrates 3 GW wind energy milestone in Türkiye

ENERCON has reached an incredible milestone – 3 GW of installed capacity in Türkiye! With over 1,205 wind energy converters, ENERCON now holds a significant market share of 20.63 percent in Türkiye. Since entering the Turkish market in 1997, the company has grown from 1.5 MW to an impressive 3 GW. ” Türkiye continues to be a strategic growth market for ENERCON, where we have benefitted from our close relationships with customers and authorities to shape and develop the market over the years. We continue our Yeka success story with a strong localized product portfolio, a wide service network and customer-centric solutions tailored to the Turkish market”, says Ulrich Schulze Südhoff, ENERCON CCO.

?

YEKA-2 Uygar wind farm, in which the 3 GW milestone was reached.

“Reaching 3 GW of installed wind capacity is not just a technical achievement—it reflects ENERCON’s deep commitment to the Turkish energy transition and our ongoing partnership with local stakeholders,” said Arif Günyar, ENERCON Regional Head Central Asia, Middle East and Africa. “This milestone positions us to further contribute to Türkiye’s renewable energy goals, and we are proud of the role our dedicated team plays in achieving this success.”

To celebrate this great feat the dedicated Turkish team and ENERCON’s management board visited the YEKA-2 Uygar wind farm, in which the 3 GW milestone was reached with the installation of the 1205th wind turbine. A very special thanks goes to our dedicated team of over 650 professionals who have made this achievement possible and drive our progress in the region every day.

?

The dedicated Turkish team and the ENERCON management visited the YEKA-2 Uygar wind farm, where the 3 GW mark was reached with the installation of the 1205th wind turbine.

As a pioneer of wind energy technology and a committed supporter of the energy transition, we have specialised in developing, producing, selling and servicing onshore wind turbines. Pursuing our mission of ‘Energy for the world’, we have been championing sustainable energy generation from onshore wind since 1984. Thanks to our innovative wind turbine technology, high quality standards and many years of experience, we are one of the industry’s leading manufacturers anywhere in the world.