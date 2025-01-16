Response from the Spanish Wind Energy Association to the SEO/Birdlife “Eco-illogical” campaign: Renewables are part of the solution to climate change and also a responsible example of harmonious coexistence with biodiversity in Spain.

From the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE), we recognize the commitment of SEO/BirdLife to the defense of biodiversity and we share the premise that the energy transition must be responsible, planned and respectful of the environment.

However, we want to clarify some key points of its recent “Eco-illogical” campaign with its associated report, in order to provide accurate data and a constructive message that reflects the efforts of the wind energy sector for the energy transition and the conservation of nature.

The campaign recently released by the NGO offers a caricatured content of a situation that does not correspond to reality. Is the NGO being responsible? NO.

The commitment of the wind energy sector to biodiversity

The Spanish wind energy sector is fully aware of its responsibility in the protection of biodiversity. For years, we have worked hand in hand with experts, NGOs and administrations to minimise the environmental impacts of wind projects. SEO/BirdLife is one of the NGOs that has been working closely with companies in the sector by carrying out studies and providing its knowledge.

Some of the specific measures that the wind sector has been implementing for some time are:

The incorporation of advanced technologies such as bird detection and automatic shutdown systems in wind farms, which have been shown to significantly reduce collisions. Wind farms are the only facilities that have this type of device, even though it is not even close to being one of the main causes of bird accidents (see point 2).

In addition to technology, in wind farms, especially in areas where birds migrate or where sensitive species have been detected, spotters are used to give stop signals to wind turbines to avoid collisions when birds are passing by.

Strategic planning is carried out in collaboration with scientific and environmental entities to locate the projects in areas of less ecological sensitivity.

The processing of Environmental Impact Studies for wind farms is a long and complex procedure, with a 1-year analysis of the area’s birdlife, the aim of which is to identify, minimise and avoid the environmental impacts associated with the projects.

The wind sector carries out actions to support biodiversity, such as species breeding and restoration programmes, which in some locations have even facilitated population growth.

The importance of rigorous data and scientific studies

The SEO/BirdLife report mentions alarming bird mortality figures, but does not specify the methodology or sources used to estimate these impacts. The 2021 Red Book of Birdlife (prepared by SEO Birdlife itself) establishes the following list of the main threats to birds:

Pollution (wind power is one of the technological solutions installed to reduce pollution from thermal power plants that burn coal, oil and gas fossil fuels)

The alteration of ecosystems;

Intensive farming and forestry,

Climate change as a new addition to the 2004 Red Book (since then, wind power is the technology that prevents the most greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change in Spain)

Hunting, fishing and logging (wind farms are not allowed to hunt, so they become hunting and pellet-free zones)

Invasive exotic species.

Human disturbances and annoyances (recreational and work-related)

Renewable energy production infrastructures (wind and PV) and mining are the eighth most important threat to birds, and linear infrastructures (electrical lines) are the tenth.

Since renewables are the eighth threat to birds, the previous seven, logically, have to cause more negative impact. With this in mind, if the data from the current SEO Birdlife campaign is extrapolated with the data from the Red Book, there could be up to 150 million birds dying every year in Spain from the top seven causes of mortality, that is, 17,123 birds would be dying in Spain every hour of the year from these causes! Are these data credible? NO, otherwise most of the protected species would have already become extinct…

The increase in wind farms is not correlated with the decrease in the population of bird species

SEO/BirdLife itself states in its Red Book of Birds in its latest edition of 2021 that almost twice as many bird species included in the document are improving their population compared to 2004 compared to those that are worsening their status. Specifically, the data on the imperial eagle are so encouraging that in 2023 the MITECO published a press release entitled “The Iberian imperial eagle is recovering”.

In addition, at the end of 2024, a report was published by the EU EuroKite Life project (in which SEO Birdlife participates) which determines that the number of red kites (an emblematic protected species) wintering in Spain has increased by 35% in 2024, and by 54% compared to 2018. In 2024, 18,000 more red kites wintered in Spain than in 2018. Specifically, more than 10,000 additional red kites have wintered in Castilla y León, even though it is the autonomous community with the most wind turbines installed (22.5% of the total). For the count, the Junta de Castilla y León has counted on the collaboration of SEO/BirdLife.

On the other hand, between 2004 and 2021, almost 20,000 wind turbines have been installed, so it is clear that there is NO negative correlation between the evolution of bird populations – especially the most endangered species – and the development of wind power.

We have very strict legislation on the compatibility of renewable installations and biodiversity

The wind sector has been working for almost 30 years to increasingly reduce the environmental impact of wind farms in cooperation with administrations, NGOs and scientific entities and thus reduce the risk to birds, as follows:

Spanish and regional legislation on environmental impact assessment is the one applied in the rest of the EU – which is in turn the strictest environmental impact assessment legislation worldwide – and it is the only country in which wind farms, regardless of their size, currently have to carry out an ordinary environmental impact assessment (equivalent to that of a nuclear power plant). It is therefore not surprising that some projects can currently take more than 3 years to obtain their environmental permit in order to be built and operated: the Positive Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA). The birdlife studies included in the assessments must cover a period of 1 full year and are mandatory.

In addition, the DIAs specify preventive, corrective and compensatory measures that are mandatory and whose purpose is to reduce the total environmental impact of the park to the minimum possible. These measures, the implementation of which can involve millions of Euros of investment, can be so strict that the developer decides not to develop it (in the last 6 years, almost 100 wind farms have been abandoned mainly for this reason)

The criteria are so strict and the process for obtaining a positive EIA is so detailed that it is not surprising that, of all the wind projects that have begun their processing in Spain since 2018, only 5% have been built, while 22% of the parks have been rejected due to their environmental impact, 56% are still in the process and, finally, 15% have the main permits because they comply with all the environmental, technical and legal requirements and could be installed by 2028 (a total of 1,633 wind turbines compared to the 22,200 already installed, 7% more).

On the other hand, this situation is moving us away from meeting the objectives of the PNIEC and the EU’s commitments to reduce emissions. In 4 years we have only installed 11.4% of the wind energy target.

The sector respects and values ??the performance of independent technicians from the Public Administrations

The sector supports and promotes transparency and continuous improvement in the environmental impact assessment processes.

Hundreds of experts in environmental and biodiversity matters work in the environmental bodies of the public administrations. There can be no distrust of the work carried out by the technicians in the different phases of the processing process. It is necessary to highlight that they are independent guarantors in the approval of the projects and the evaluation of their possible environmental impact. Is it responsible to question the work of these professionals within the processing and authorisation system? NO.

Responsible wind power: the design of the farms

As we have indicated, the processes for obtaining Environmental Impact Statements are very demanding, so companies have the responsibility of proposing wind farm project designs that are fully focused on reducing the impact on biodiversity, and of changing that design if the authorities so require in order to reduce it even further.

In preparing these proposals for environmental impact assessments of projects, companies rely on prestigious environmental experts who work in specialized consultancies, research institutions or even environmental NGOs such as SEO/Birdlife, so that the projects have the lowest possible environmental impact.

In addition, the technical criteria of the administration and the objections received are taken into account in the final design. In this sense, according to a study by the Environmental Impact Assessment Association carried out for MITECO in 2022, most of the wind farms evaluated in the study have undergone technical modifications in the design:

“80% of the files have reduced the number of wind turbines in wind farms (27% of the total number of wind turbines requested). In 50% of the wind farm files, the location of wind turbines has been modified (affecting 10.6% of the wind turbines requested).”

Responsible wind power: preventing accidents and monitoring possible collisions

The wind power sector is the only one that has the obligation to take anti-collision measures and keep track of accidents. Penalties for collisions are very strict. For this reason, the sector spares no effort and cases in which on-site scouts are being hired to ensure the maximum reduction of collision risks for birds are becoming more frequent. The cost of all these measures throughout the useful life of a wind farm can amount to several million euros.

The studies and data collection initiated during the processing and design phase continue later during the operation phase of the wind farms. The facilities are used as fire observatories, for monitoring livestock and birds, by installing sensors, cameras and measuring equipment in the wind turbine. Thus, the wind power facilities are used as hubs for continuous monitoring of bird passage, both in the real-time observation and prediction aspects. Responsible wind power: good practices

Beyond their legal obligations, companies in the wind sector have financed projects and campaigns by NGOs (including SEO and the Quebrantahuesos Foundation) and research centres to study the behaviour of different species (especially migratory ones), their ringing and GPS tracking, as well as initiatives to reintroduce species into their former territories.

In 2024, the sector presented 67 examples of Good Practices with a positive impact on biodiversity carried out by wind companies to MITECO, among which we can highlight:

Campaigns to rescue Montagu’s harrier

Cleaning brigades

Construction of “primillares”

Nest boxes for birds of prey

Bird detection systems

Bat protection systems

Ecological Management of Agricultural Surfaces for the Conservation of Steppe Species

Environmental awareness and education program

Diversion of scavenger birds to controlled dumps

Wind power committed to local communities

The sector actively collaborates with local communities to provide and guarantee that the benefits of renewables reach the territories.

As an example, according to a study by AEE that analyses the impact on the budgets of 35 municipalities in Aragon of the implementation of wind farms between 2017 and 2023, some of the findings of the study were:

The budgets of the 35 municipalities have increased by 77% in 2023 compared to 2017. From 52 million in 2017 to 93.5 million euros in 2023.

The municipalities have collected 69 million euros more than they have spent in the period. This saving is the equivalent of 2 and a half years of the expected revenue from the wind tax in Aragon.

The expenditure per inhabitant in the 35 municipalities has increased by an average of 70% in the period (an increase of €1,089/inhabitant compared to an increase of €29/inhabitant in Zaragoza capital).

The total population of these 35 municipalities was 35,448 in 2023, an increase of 4% compared to 2017.

The wind sector has directly generated 20% of all income for the 35 municipalities during the period 2017-2023: the sector has earned 115 million euros from municipalities, provincial councils and landowners in the form of ICIO, BICES, IAE and rents. Income from ICIO is one-off while the rest will continue to be collected for the rest of the useful life of the wind farms.

Co-responsibility is needed to advance the energy transition. A shared path between companies, institutions and civil society

The wind sector is committed to constructive, collaborative dialogue and wealth creation in the territory with all other actors involved in the use and protection of the environment, including organizations such as SEO/BirdLife, to ensure that renewable energies are not only part of the solution to climate change, but also an example of harmonious coexistence with biodiversity in our country.

We cannot forget that the energy transition is an essential tool to help mitigate climate change, the greatest threat to biodiversity globally. Spain has ambitious goals within the framework of the PNIEC for 2030, and the deployment of renewable energies, including wind power, is key to achieving climate neutrality. Delaying this deployment, under arguments of potential and catastrophic impact, can aggravate the climate crisis and its consequences for ecosystems. Is the campaign a responsible action? NO.

The environmental cost of not increasing wind power leads to higher emissions of CO2, MOx and other particles that cause climate change. In terms of greenhouse gas emissions reduction, wind power prevents the emission of 32.8 million tons of CO2 annually. Annually, wind power has replaced the production of 640 TWh of electricity with fossil fuels in the period 2012-2023 and has avoided the import of 122.7 million tons of oil equivalent (source: Study of the Macroeconomic Impact of the Wind Sector, prepared by AEE in 2024).