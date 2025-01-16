Accelerator Opens To Increase Tribal Capacity for Engaging in Offshore Wind Energy

Offshore wind energy, which generates electricity from wind blowing across the sea, is growing on a global and national scale. As of May 31, 2024, there were 174 megawatts of U.S. offshore wind power in operation and approximately 25,116 megawatts under development, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s (NREL’s) Offshore Wind Market Report: 2024 Edition.

This growth, which has the potential to power millions of homes, may also affect marine ecosystems, Tribal communities, cultural resources, and economic opportunities. That is why it is critical that Tribal Nations have the capacity to ensure that their perspectives are represented during offshore wind planning efforts to elevate their needs, priorities, and challenges.

NREL, on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), has launched the Capacity Accelerator for Tribal Offshore Wind Engagement on Jan. 14, 2025, aimed at supporting the capacity of Tribal Nations to engage in decision-making processes and projects related to offshore wind energy.

This initiative offers $7.1 million in cash awards and technical assistance to support the engagement of Tribal Nations and Tribal collaboratives with offshore wind activities across the country. Participation in the capacity accelerator is not an indication of support for offshore wind energy; rather, awardees are given an opportunity to build up their communities’ resources and capabilities to engage in planning efforts.

To design a capacity accelerator that best meets the needs of Tribes, NREL sought feedback from Tribes, Tribal-supporting organizations, and organizations working with Tribes on offshore wind energy projects. Based on that input, the capacity accelerator is structured in three phases to allow Tribes and Tribal collaboratives to address specific community needs:

Phase 1—Capacity Needs : Applicants outline their offshore wind engagement priorities and capacity-building plans. Selected participants will receive funding, technical assistance, and an invitation to Phase 2.

: Applicants outline their offshore wind engagement priorities and capacity-building plans. Selected participants will receive funding, technical assistance, and an invitation to Phase 2. Phase 2—Capacity Development : Applicants expand their plans, conduct assessments, engage with Tribal communities, and develop partnerships. Awardees receive additional funds and technical support to implement their plans and are invited to Phase 3.

: Applicants expand their plans, conduct assessments, engage with Tribal communities, and develop partnerships. Awardees receive additional funds and technical support to implement their plans and are invited to Phase 3. Phase 3—Engagement: Applicants carry out their plans, focusing on activities like economic development, workforce training, environmental monitoring, and incorporating traditional ecological knowledge into offshore wind energy processes. Final awards are based on the success and impact of these efforts.

Key dates for each phase are shown in the following chart:

This initiative welcomes applications from federally recognized Tribal Nations and Tribal collaboratives. Awards may be granted to individual Tribal or Tribal collaboratives, ensuring support for Tribes that may face geographic or priority-related isolation. At the same time, the program encourages broader collaboration among Tribes and other relevant organizations.

Those interested in participating are invited to join an informational webinar on Feb. 13, 2025, to learn more about the capacity accelerator, who is eligible, and how to enter.

Be sure to read the official rules and follow the Capacity Accelerator for Tribal Offshore Wind Engagement on HeroX for updates and additional information.

The Capacity Accelerator for Tribal Offshore Wind Engagement is administered by NREL on behalf of behalf of DOE's Wind Energy Technologies Office.

Explore NREL’s research and development in offshore wind energy, and subscribe to the laboratory’s wind energy newsletter to get news like this in your inbox each month.