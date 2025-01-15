Nordex achieves record order intake of 8.3 GW of wind power in fiscal year 2024

Orders received for wind turbines increased to 3.3 GW in the fourth quarter of 2024. Stable prices continued with an average sales price of 0.90 million euros per MW in 2024. Order intake in fiscal year 2024 was driven primarily by Germany, Turkey, Canada, South Africa and Spain.

Nordex has significantly increased its order book for 2024 by around 13 percent, reaching a total of 8,336 megawatts (MW) with 1,452 wind turbines, compared to 7,358 MW with 1,270 wind turbines in the previous year.

Order intake in Q4 2024

In Q4 2024 alone, customers ordered 547 wind turbines, compared to 420 turbines in Q4 2023, reaching a total volume of 3,253 MW. This represents an increase of almost 32 percent compared to 2,466 MW in Q4 2023.

The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) improved to €0.89 million/MW in Q4, compared to €0.84 million/MW in the same quarter of the previous year.

In the last quarter of 2024, 89 percent of orders (in MW) came from Europe, accounting for the largest share, while approximately 11 percent were received from the North American region.

In total, orders were received from 14 countries, with the largest individual markets being Germany, Turkey and Canada.

Order intake for the full year 2024

In total, the Nordex Group received orders from 24 countries in 2024, achieving an average sales price of €0.90 million/MW, compared to €0.84 million/MW in 2023. Europe, with orders from 18 countries, accounted for 79 percent of the total order intake.

The largest individual European markets were Germany, Turkey and Spain. The North American region, including Canada, accounted for 12 percent of the orders and the “Rest of the World” region, including South Africa, accounted for 8 percent of the orders received.

“I am very pleased that the momentum in order intake, especially in the last weeks of the year, has demonstrated our ability to offer a highly competitive product portfolio to our customers. Numerous orders from our core markets in Europe, together with significant orders from North America, have contributed to a very strong order book at stable prices at the end of the year. Nordex is well positioned for the future and I expect that, with a stable macroeconomic environment, we will continue to see strong demand for our products in 2025,” says José Luis Blanco, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nordex Group.

The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,200 employees and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the US and Mexico. Nordex’s product portfolio currently focuses on 4 to 6 MW+ onshore turbines that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with limited grid capacity.