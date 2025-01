Solar energy photovoltaic (PV) grew by 40% in 2024 and reaches 52 GW in Brazil

Solar energy photovoltaic has just reached the 52 GW mark of installed capacity in Brazil, according to a report published by ABSOLAR (Brazilian Association of Solar Photovoltaic Energy).

In the same period last year, the volume of installed photovoltaic power in operation in the country was 37 GW, representing a growth of approximately 40% since then.

According to the entity, since the beginning of the expansion of the source in the country, the photovoltaic sector brought more than R$ 238.3 billion in investments, generated more than 1.5 million green jobs and contributed R$ 73.8 billion in revenue for the public sector. In addition, it avoided the emission of 63 million tons of CO?.

The report considers the sum of distributed micro and mini generation systems (with 34.8 GW) and large solar plants (with 17.4 GW) spread across all Brazilian states.

Ronaldo Koloszuk, chairman of the board of directors of ABSOLAR, highlights that the numbers reinforce the high potential of solar power in the national scenario and the resilience of the market in the face of the challenges faced in recent years.

The executive explained that last year was marked by many difficulties for the sector, such as the refusal of distributors to connect new solar systems, under the justification of reversal of the power flow in the case of distributed generation.

In the case of centralized generation, the sector faced power generation cuts (curtailment or constrained-off) carried out by the ONS (National Electric System Operator), which harmed the income of generators, made it difficult to comply with contracts and compromised investments in new solar energy ventures.

“While the growth of solar energy demonstrates the robust role of this source in the Brazilian electricity matrix, it is important to highlight that the sector has faced a series of challenges and barriers, demanding resilience and adaptation from companies and professionals,” said Koloszuk.

Rodrigo Sauaia, CEO of ABSOLAR, added that many of the obstacles that will be faced in 2024 are still present in the short and medium-term horizon for entrepreneurs in the sector.

“The country needs to advance in public policies, incorporating good legal and regulatory practices, to better take advantage of the potential of solar energy in the social, economic and environmental development of Brazil, as well as in the energy transition and in the fight against global warming,” said Sauaia.

“In addition, there are immense opportunities in new technologies, such as electric energy storage and green hydrogen, in which Brazil can take a leading role, as long as it builds a favorable business environment to attract investments, companies and green jobs,” he concluded.