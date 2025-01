Windey unveils a 16 MW floating wind turbine and plans a 16 MW onshore model

Windey has installed a 16 MW wind turbine on a floating offshore wind platform, according to a LinkedIn post and coverage by Windpower Monthly.

While the announcement is somewhat unclear, Windey states that the platform, named Seahawk, has been tested for over a year and features doubly fed induction generator (DFIG) technology. The accompanying photo doesn’t make it clear which platform it corresponds to, but it doesn’t appear to be the floating one despite being included in the post.

Interestingly, the nominal power of this turbine is identical to that of Windey’s onshore 16 MW model, which was recently announced as a development and research project. This would make it the most powerful onshore wind turbine in the world, surpassing Sany’s 15 MW model.

According to Windpower Monthly, Windey is also working on offshore models with capacities of 18 MW and 25 MW.

This content was originally published in Windletter, a weekly newsletter with the latest news from the wind energy sector. You can subscribe for free at this link.