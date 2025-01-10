Spain approved 34 photovoltaic and hybrid projects in December for 2.87 GW, including 428.7 MW of storage

Application for a declaration of public utility for the Cañuelo II photovoltaic plant project, with a capacity of 23 MW, in the municipality of Los Barrios (Cádiz), promoted by Capital Dynamics.

Application for Prior Administrative Authorization and Administrative Authorization for Construction of the hybridization projects for the Solaben PV1 and Solaben PV6 photovoltaic plants, both with a capacity of 4.99 MW, for their hybridization with the existing solar thermal plants Solaben 1 and Solaben 6 in the municipality of Logrosán (Cáceres), promoted by Abengoa, now part of Cox.

Prior administrative authorisation for the 49.5 MW Callejas Hybrid Installation photovoltaic plant and its evacuation infrastructure, for its hybridisation with the existing wind farm, PE Callejas, of 49.5 MW, in the municipality of Campillo de Altobuey (Cuenca), promoted by Iberdrola.

Prior administrative authorisation for the 49.5 MW Maza Hybrid Installation photovoltaic plant and its evacuation infrastructure, for its hybridisation with the existing wind farm, PE Maza, of 49.5 MW, in the municipality of Campillo de Altobuey (Cuenca), promoted by Iberdrola.

Prior administrative authorisation for the Radona II photovoltaic generation module, of 31.5 MW, and its infrastructure for evacuation of electrical energy, for its hybridisation with the existing Radona II wind farm, of 32 MW of installed capacity, in the municipal terms of Taroda and Alcubilla de las Peñas (Soria), promoted by Iberdrola.

Resolution by which a report is formulated to determine the environmental impact of the Humeón Hybrid Park project, composed of the 32.97 MW wind farm and the 17.04 MW photovoltaic park, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Burgos, promoted by Incosa.

Request for prior administrative authorisation and environmental impact statement for the Ahigal – Cerezo photovoltaic project of 164 MWp / 137 MWinst, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal terms of Ahigal, Cerezo, Santa Cruz de Paniagua and Pozuelo de Zarzón in the province of Cáceres, promoted by Statkraft.

Prior administrative authorisation and administrative construction authorisation for the San Lorenzo C photovoltaic solar installation, of 27.829 MW, for its hybridisation with the existing San Lorenzo C wind farm, of 28.125 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal terms of Castromonte, Torrelobatón and Peñaflor de Hornija (Valladolid) and, specifically, the public utility, promoted by Nadara, is declared.

Application for prior administrative and construction authorisation, declaration of public utility and authorisation of the project for a specific action of public interest on non-urbanisable land and environmental impact assessment of the project for the solar park called Riba-roja of 4.95 MW on land on non-urbanisable land, in the municipality of Riba-roja d’Ebre, in the Ribera d’Ebre region and its evacuation infrastructure, a 25 kV underground line that connects the production facility to another photovoltaic solar plant called Mas de Piquer, in the municipality of Riba-roja d’Ebre, in the Ribera d’Ebre region, promoted by European Energy.

Declaration of public utility for the Cornamusa Solar photovoltaic plant, of 54.91 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Anchuelo (Community of Madrid), promoted by Verbund.

Application for the declaration of public utility of the 95.55 MW photovoltaic plant «La Lora III/IV» and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipality of Valle de Santibáñez, in the province of Burgos, promoted by Grupo Cobra.

Application for the Declaration of Public Utility of the Morata Solar photovoltaic solar plant project of 52.3 MW, and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipality of Villarrubia de Santiago (Toledo), whose petitioner is Alten Energías Renovables.

Resolution by which the «PR2» photovoltaic installation of 11.1 MW of installed power, limited by software to 9 MW of active power injected into the grid, located in the municipality of Mérida (Badajoz), and associated electrical energy evacuation infrastructure, promoted by Prodiel, is declared of public utility, in particular.

Resolution declaring, specifically, of public utility, the photovoltaic installation “PR3” of 9.805 MW of installed power, limited by software to 8 MW of active power injected into the grid, located in the municipality of Mérida (Badajoz), and associated electrical energy evacuation infrastructure, promoted by Prodiel.

Application for recognition, specifically, of public utility of the Las Campaneras photovoltaic solar installation of 50.1 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Bocigas and Olmedo, in the province of Valladolid, promoted by Bruc Energy.

Prior administrative authorisation of modifications and administrative authorisation of construction for the Regata Solar photovoltaic installation, with 50 MW of installed capacity, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Colmenar de Oreja (Community of Madrid), and its public utility is declared, in particular, promoted by Ignis.

Prior administrative authorisation of modifications and administrative authorisation of construction for the Vega Solar photovoltaic installation, with 39.93 MW of installed capacity, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Tórtola de Henares and Guadalajara (Guadalajara), promoted by Ignis.

Prior administrative authorisation and construction for the GR Mandarín photovoltaic installation, with 80.21 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Soto del Real, Colmenar Viejo and Tres Cantos (Community of Madrid), promoted by Grenergy Renovables.

Prior administrative authorisation for the photovoltaic solar module called Hontalbilla I photovoltaic solar plant, of 36.01 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, for its hybridisation with the existing wind farm called Hontalbilla I wind farm, in the municipal terms of Adradas, Villasayas and Baraona (Soria), promoted by Iberdrola.

Prior administrative authorisation for the photovoltaic module «FV Hontalbilla II», of 28.5 MW and its evacuation infrastructure, for its hybridisation with the existing wind farm Hontalbilla II, in the municipal terms of Adradas, Baraona and Villasayas (Soria), promoted by Iberdrola.

Prior administrative authorisation for the 30 MW Tarayuela photovoltaic generation module and its infrastructure for evacuation of electrical energy, for its hybridisation with the existing 30 MW Tarayuela wind farm in Alentisque, Momblona and Morón de Almazán (Soria), promoted by Iberdrola.

Application for recognition, specifically, of public utility of the 50.1 MW «Las Coronas» photovoltaic solar installation, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal terms of Bercero, Marzales and Vega de Valdetronco, in the province of Valladolid, promoted by Bruc Energy.

Resolution granting Prodiel the modification of the prior administrative and construction authorisation for the implementation of the installation for generating electricity using solar photovoltaic technology called “HSF Alcalá 1”, of 16.975 MW, and “HSF Alcalá 6”, of 13.13 MW, located in the municipality of Alcalá de Guadaíra (Seville), and a declaration of public utility for the associated electrical evacuation infrastructure.

Applications for Modification of the Prior Administrative Authorisation, Administrative Construction Authorisation and Declaration, specifically, of public utility for the Collarada Solar photovoltaic installation projects of 50.24 MW, Popa Solar, of 61.12 MW, and Maladeta Solar of 162.56 MW, as well as their associated evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Santorcaz and Anchuelo in the province of Madrid, promoted by Ignis.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the 361.4 MW Los Pradillos photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Carranque, Ugena, Illescas, Yuncos, Numancia de la Sagra, Yeles, Esquivias, Borox, Alameda de la Sagra, Pantoja, Cobeja and Seseña, in the province of Toledo, and in Aranjuez, Colmenar de Oreja, Chinchón, Titulcia, Morata de Tajuña, Arganda del Rey, Loeches, Velilla de San Antonio, Mejorada del Campo and Alcobendas (Community of Madrid), promoted by Prodiel.

Prior administrative and construction authorisation for the Alten Tres Cantos 97.64 MW photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in El Cubillo de Uceda and Uceda (Guadalajara) and Torremocha de Jarama, Torrelaguna, El Vellón, El Molar, San Agustín de Guadalix and Colmenar Viejo (Community of Madrid), promoted by Alten.

Prior administrative and construction authorisation for the FV Haza del Sol 150 MW photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in Fuentelencina, Alhóndiga, Berninches, Peñalver, Tendilla, Fuentelviejo, Armuña de Tajuña, Aranzueque, Valdarachas, Guadalajara and Pozo de Guadalajara (Guadalajara) and Los Santos de la Humosa and Alcalá de Henares (Community of Madrid), promoted by Alfanar Energía España.

Declaration, specifically, of public utility for the Tordesillas Solar PV photovoltaic installation, of 286.910 MW, and its evacuation infrastructures, in San Román de Hornija, Pedrosa del Rey, Villalar de los Comuneros, Bercero, Torrecilla de la Abadesa and Tordesillas (Valladolid), promoted by Progressum.

Announcement regarding the public information of the preliminary project and the environmental impact study of the 50 MW photovoltaic plant, in the municipality of Cartagena and Mazarrón (Murcia), promoted by Acuamed.