Nordex receives orders for a total of 259 MW of wind power in Spain

In December 2024, Nordex received orders for a total of 259 MW from four different customers in Spain. The orders comprise a total of 42 wind turbines, including 27 N163/5.X wind turbines, 13 N163/6.X wind turbines and 2 N149/5.X wind turbines. The orders also include maintenance of the wind turbines, with a term of between ten and 25 years, depending on the project.

The wind farms are being built in Castilla y León, Navarra, Andalusia and Aragon. The installation of the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of between 105 and 119 metres will begin in autumn 2025. Commissioning will begin at the end of 2025.

“In addition to the orders received last summer for the large-scale Baza Cluster project with 265 MW, the Nordex Group received new orders with a total volume of more than 524 MW last year in Spain. The proven success of our N163 turbines continues to bear fruit and further consolidates our good position in the country’s market,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

The names of the customers and wind farms are not disclosed.

The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,200 employees and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the US and Mexico. Nordex’s product portfolio currently focuses on onshore turbines between 4 and 6 MW+, designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with limited grid capacity.