India added 24.5 GW of photovoltaic (PV) capacity and 3.4 GW of wind power in 2024, doubling solar installations and increasing wind capacity by 21% from 2023, according to JMK Research & Analytics. These additions brought India’s total renewable energy capacity to 209.44 GW, of which solar PV accounts for 47% of the total.

India added about 24.5 GW of new solar and 3.4 GW of new wind capacity in the twelve months ending Dec. 2024. This represents a more than twofold rise in solar installations and a nearly 1.21 times increase in wind installations compared to 2023. The total solar capacity addition in 2024 is the highest recorded capacity in any previous year, according to a new report by JMK Research & Analytics,

With these additions, India’s total installed renewable energy (RE) capacity reached 209.44 GW as of Dec. 2024. Solar energy is the biggest contributor with around 47% share of the total RE segment (comprising solar, wind. hydro (large and small) and bio power).

The 24.5 GW solar addition in 2024 includes about 18.5 GW from utility-scale PV, 4.59 GW rooftop and about 1.48 GW off-grid installations.

Utility-scale solar installations (18.5 GW) were up 2.8 times compared to the installations in 2023. Rooftop solar installations (4.59 GW) were up 53% year-on-year. “This growth can be attributed to the launch of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Notably, within just 10 months of the scheme’s launch, there have been 7 lakh rooftop solar installations across the country,” stated JMK Report. Off-grid/distributed solar installations (about 1.48 GW) were about 197% higher than the installations in the same period last year.

Uma Gupta

pv-magazine-india.com