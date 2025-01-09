Tunisia to install 1,700 MW of photovoltaic (PV) by 2030

Tunisia is accelerating its energy transition by awarding 4 solar photovoltaic projects totaling 498 MW to reduce dependence on imports and promote renewable energy.

Faced with growing energy dependence, Tunisia is taking a decisive step in its commitment to renewable energy. On December 26, the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy awarded four photovoltaic projects with a total capacity of 498 MW to major international companies.

These projects are part of the first phase of a 1,700 MW tender launched in 2022, which aims to diversify the country’s energy sources and achieve a 35% share of renewable energy in the national energy matrix by 2030.

This initiative is essential to reduce the country’s dependence on foreign energy sources and reduce its energy deficit.

Three of the projects, each with a capacity of 100 MW, are being developed by French companies Qair International SAS and Voltalia SA and Norwegian company Scatec. The plants will be located in Gafsa, Gabès and Sidi Bouzid, strategic areas known for their high solar potential.

The fourth project, with a capacity of 198 MW, has been proposed by the Tunisian government and will also be managed by Qair International. The location of this project was chosen by the authorities to maximize its impact on the country’s sustainable energy supply.

Reducing energy dependence

According to the World Bank, Tunisia’s energy dependence has increased from 5% in 2010 to 50% in 2022. This increase has led to significant trade imbalances and increased financial pressure on the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG), exacerbating the country’s budget deficit.

The integration of this new solar capacity will help alleviate this economic pressure by reducing fossil fuel imports, while lowering energy production costs in the medium term.

A sustainable future for Tunisia

These projects reflect a strong political will to transform the country’s energy landscape, according to the EnergyNews website. Tunisia’s long-term strategy focuses on energy autonomy and environmental sustainability, in line with global objectives to combat climate change.

Accelerating the implementation of renewable energies opens up new opportunities for international and local companies, while marking a turning point in the management of Tunisia’s energy resources.

More than 3,000 hours of sunshine per year

Tunisia has an average of more than 3,000 hours of sunshine per year, although some regions enjoy more than others. Most regions in the south of the country have more than 3,200 hours of sunshine per year, with peaks of 3,400 hours per year in the Gulf of Gabès (southeast).

In the northern regions, on the other hand, the minimum period of irradiation is between 2,500 and 3,000 equivalent hours of full sun. Solar radiation varies from 1,800 kilowatt hours (kWh)/m²/year in the north to 2,600 kWh/m²/year in the south.

The average total horizontal irradiation ranges from 4.2 kWh/m²/day in the northwest of Tunisia to 5.8 kWh/m²/day in the far south. Given these favourable conditions, the productivity of photovoltaic systems in Tunisia is very high.

According to the Global Atlas of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the annual electricity production of photovoltaic systems ranges from 1,450 kWh per kilowatt peak (kWp) in the northwest to 1,830 kWh/kWp in the far southeast.

Direct normal irradiation (DNI) is at least 2,000 kWh/m²/year to provide a viable energy yield. Direct solar radiation in the south and most of the central region exceeds this typical DNI value and can reach 2,300 kWh/m²/year.

AfricanManager