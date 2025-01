China’s marine economy gains momentum, leading the world in offshore wind power

China’s marine economy has gained growing momentum, marked by growths in ocean fisheries and offshore wind power, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) said.

The marine economy’s contribution to China’s energy, water, and food security has become increasingly significant. In the energy sector, MNR data revealed that in 2024, offshore oilfield production accounted for 60 percent of the country’s total new crude oil output, making ocean as a major driver in oil and gas exploration. Offshore wind turbine installations connected to the state grid represented more than 50 percent of the global total.

The marine economy has been instrumental in strengthening China’s water and food security, according to MNR data.

China has maintained its position as the world’s largest producer of marine seafood for 35 consecutive years, and desalinated seawater production is expected to surpass 400 million tons in 2024, while the industrial use of seawater for cooling is projected to surpass 180 billion tons, CCTV news reported on Saturday.

Additionally, China’s shipbuilding and offshore equipment markets make up over 50 percent of the global market share, while maritime container trade constitutes over one-third of the global total.

The marine economy is making steady progress, with ocean resources well-secured, and business operations stable. Technological innovations have delivered significant outcomes, and maritime trade has seen steady growth, said Feng Lei, a senior official at the MNR, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

China’s influence in the global marine economy is expanding, driven by notable growth in ocean shipping. Customs data showed that in the first 11 months of 2024, China’s container exports grew by an impressive 108.7 percent year-on-year, while ship exports increased 65.3 percent year-on-year.

The integration of digital technology with marine innovation is emerging as a pivotal driver of high-quality economic development. Coastal provinces are actively developing smarter fishery, smarter ports, and stronger shipbuilding, boosting the efficiency and intelligence of traditional marine industries, said Zhang Ping, another official from the MNR, according to CCTV reports.