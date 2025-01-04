Spain approved 4 photovoltaic, hybridisation and storage projects for 404 MW in the fourth week of December

The Official State Gazette for the fourth week of December contains announcements for 4 photovoltaic projects for 404 MW, including 50.9 MW / 240.35 MWh of storage.

Application for recognition, specifically, of public utility of the «Las Coronas» 50.1 MW photovoltaic solar installation, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Bercero, Marzales and Vega de Valdetronco, in the province of Valladolid, promoted by Bruc Energy.

Resolution granting Prodiel the modification of the prior administrative and construction authorisation for the implementation of the installation for generating electricity using solar photovoltaic technology called “HSF Alcalá 1”, of 16.975 MW, and “HSF Alcalá 6”, of 13.13 MW, located in the municipality of Alcalá de Guadaíra (Seville), and a declaration of public utility for the associated electrical evacuation infrastructure.

Applications for Modification of the Prior Administrative Authorisation, Administrative Construction Authorisation and Declaration, specifically, of public utility for the Collarada Solar photovoltaic installation projects of 50.24 MW, Popa Solar, of 61.12 MW, and Maladeta Solar of 162.56 MW, as well as their associated evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Santorcaz and Anchuelo in the province of Madrid, promoted by Ignis.

Environmental impact report for the Glauco Almacena energy storage plant project, of 50.9 MW / 240.35 MWh, and for its evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Girona, promoted by ABO Energy.

Wind power projects for hybridisation with solar

In addition, Galp promotes nine wind power projects for hybridisation with existing solar parks. They are the following:

Environmental impact determination report for the Hybridisation project of the PE Logro Eólico wind farms, of 24.4 MW, with the FV Logro Solar photovoltaic plant of 47.19 MW, and for its associated evacuation infrastructure, in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza.

Environmental impact assessment report for the Hybridisation project of the PE Palabra Eólico wind farms, of 18.3 MW, with the FV Palabra photovoltaic plant of 45.98 MW, and for its associated evacuation infrastructure, in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza.

Environmental impact assessment report for the Hybridisation project of the PE Hazaña Eólico wind farms, of 18.3 MW, with the FV Hazaña Solar photovoltaic plant of 43.56 MW, and for its associated evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Teruel.

Environmental impact assessment report for the Hybridisation project of the PE Escarnes Eólico wind farms, of 18.3 MW, with the FV Escarnes Solar photovoltaic plant of 37.51 MW, and for its associated evacuation infrastructure, in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza.

Environmental impact determination report for the project Hybridisation of the PE Emoción Eólico wind farms, of 18.3 MW, with the FV Emoción photovoltaic plant of 43.56 MW, and for its associated evacuation infrastructure, in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza.

Environmental impact determination report for the project Hybridisation of the PE Envitero Eólico wind farms, of 18.3 MW, with the FV Envitero photovoltaic plant of 39.93 MW, and for its associated evacuation infrastructure, in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza.

Environmental impact determination report for the project Hybridisation of the PE Ribagrande de Energía wind farms, of 24.4 MW, with the FV Ribagrande Wind Power photovoltaic plant of 43.56 MW, and for its associated evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Zaragoza.

Environmental impact assessment report for the Hybridisation project of the PE Energía Sierrezuela Eólico wind farms, of 24.4 MW, with the FV Energía Sierrezuela photovoltaic plant of 43.56, and for its associated evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Zaragoza.

Environmental impact assessment report for the Hybridisation project of the PE Esplendor Eólico wind farms, of 18.3 MW, with the FV Esplendor Solar photovoltaic plant of 45.98 MW, and for its associated evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Teruel.