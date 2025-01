Somalia opens tender for 10 MW photovoltaic solar plant in Garowe

Somalia’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources has opened a tender for a 10-megawatt solar power plant integrated with a 20-megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.

The project, part of the Somali Electricity Sector Recovery Project (SESRP) funded by the World Bank, will span 290 hectares and include a 33 kV evacuation line. Interested developers must submit bids by February 10, 2025, with a virtual pre-bid conference scheduled for January 23, 2025.

For decades, Somalia has struggled to meet its energy needs. The collapse of the central government in 1991 shattered the national grid, leaving much of the country reliant on firewood, charcoal, and diesel generators. This reliance has devastated Somalia’s forests, exacerbating desertification and fueling the climate crisis. Today, traditional biomass fuels account for 82% of the country’s energy consumption.

In recent years, Somalia has begun to chart a different course. Somalia’s renewable energy capacity is growing, albeit gradually. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, by the end of 2023, the country had installed 51 megawatts of solar energy, up from 47 megawatts in 2022.

The SESRP has funded off-grid solar initiatives at 46 schools in Mogadishu and 25 health facilities across Marodi-Jeeh and Awdal regions, providing reliable electricity to critical institutions. The SESRP aims to extend clean energy access to 1.1 million households, 205 health facilities, and 380 schools. The Garowe project looks to build on these successes by extending energy access to thousands of families while reducing reliance on imported diesel.

Despite its potential, Somalia’s renewable energy sector faces significant hurdles. Political instability, inadequate infrastructure, and a shortage of skilled professionals have hampered progress. Environmental factors such as intense heat and dust also reduce the efficiency of solar systems, requiring regular maintenance.

Yet there are reasons for optimism. Private companies like BECO, the primary electricity provider in Mogadishu, have embraced solar power, cutting electricity costs from $1.20 per kilowatt-hour to just 36 cents. The success of such initiatives offers a blueprint for scaling renewable energy projects across the country.