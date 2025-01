Chinese firm Windey Energy to build world’s most powerful onshore wind turbine

A China-based company has revealed plans to develop the world’s most powerful onshore wind turbines. Windey Energy will develop the ultra-large 16 MW onshore wind turbine which will be the first of its kind in the world.

The plan is part of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region’s Science and Technology Innovation Major Demonstration Project.

Windey has revealed that the project aims to enhance the research and development capabilities of large-scale wind turbines, driving technological innovation in onshore wind energy and supporting grid integration.

The project, focusing on advances in wind turbine design, blade technology and stability control, will develop a 16 MW wind turbine prototype with independent intellectual property rights, promoting the efficient use of onshore wind resources.

“Our expertise in wind energy technology is complemented by ventures in cutting-edge energy storage solutions, end-to-end project development and strategic investments in renewable energy initiatives,” the company said in a statement.

“By actively collaborating with over 200 national and international standards committees, Windey demonstrates its commitment to defining industry standards and driving technological advancements. With a workforce of 4,000 employees and supported by a dedicated team of 700 R&D engineers, the company possesses significant experience and manpower.”

Based in Hangzhou, Windey achieved a major milestone by developing one of the first grid-connected wind turbines in China five decades ago, marking its deep involvement in the renewable energy industry for over half a century.

The company recently installed the first wind turbine at the 150 MW Osakarovka Wind Power Project, the largest capacity wind farm in Central Asia.

A heavy crane lifted a 160-ton rotor to 120 meters, aligning it perfectly with the nacelle. With 21 WD200-7700IW wind turbines, this project will generate 223 million kWh of clean energy per year by December 2025, saving more than 70,000 tons of coal. Despite the cold October weather, the determination and professionalism of our team shines through. The company says it is committed to delivering quality and supporting the transition to sustainable energy.

Next-generation ultra-large wind turbines

The company also develops next-generation ultra-large wind turbines for desert, Gobi and wasteland scenarios at all wind speeds, with a power platform covering 10 to 15 MW. These wind turbines are equipped with a state-of-the-art, large-sized hybrid carbon-glass blade developed by ourselves, which reduces weight by 15%, improves performance by 10% and increases power generation by 15%.