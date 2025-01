RWE successful with 31 photovoltaic solar projects in Polish auction

RWE is building solar farms with a total capacity of more than 100 megawatts (MWac) across Poland. Now RWE has been successful in the latest auction for Renewables in Poland: the Polish regulator, Urz?d Regulacji Energetyki (URE), has awarded RWE 31 solar projects with a total capacity of 102 megawatts of direct current (MWdc), which corresponds to 84 MW alternate current (MWac). Most of the projects have received all permits and are scheduled to start construction in early 2025.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: “31 solar projects awarded. This is a great success and underlines our intention to further expand the use of solar energy in Poland, where we already have 91 MWac of solar capacity in operation and more than 100 MWac under construction today. We are looking forward to delivering the next projects to further support the Polish energy transition.”

RWE in Poland – a key driver of the energy transition

RWE is a key player in the Polish renewables market. RWE Renewables Poland operates wind farms with a total installed capacity of 541 MW and solar parks with a total capacity of 91 MWac. Further green projects are under development. Building on its long-established renewables business in Poland, RWE is currently developing its first Polish offshore project, the F.E.W. Baltic II offshore wind farm.