Vestas Drives Global Wind Energy Expansion with 761 MW in Orders from the US, Europe and Africa

Market leader in wind turbines, Vestas, has ended the year with an order volume reaching 761 MW in various regions. The projects span the United States, Europe and Africa, highlighting the company’s global expansion.

On US soil, Vestas has secured a pair of orders for undisclosed projects. Specifically, the company will supply 60 V163-4.5 MW wind turbines through its Steelhead Americas division for a 270 MW project. Delivery of these turbines is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

Vestas will supply a 203 MW order for another project in the United States. This time, V163-4.5 MW wind turbines will be delivered in the third quarters of 2026 and 2027.

Vestas has secured relevant contracts in South Africa, where it will supply 21 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, together with a 20-year service contract. Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2026, with commissioning in the second half of the same year.

Another notable order is for a project in France, where 13 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines will be supplied. The contract includes full service for several years, and delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025, with commissioning planned for the fourth quarter of the same year.

For another project in France, Vestas will deliver five V126-3.45 MW turbines and three V150-4.2 MW turbines. Delivery is scheduled for 2025, with commissioning in the first half of 2026. A 20-year service contract has also been agreed.

In addition, Vestas will supply ten V136-3.45 MW turbines and eight V126-3.45 MW turbines for another French project. Commissioning is scheduled for the second half of 2026.

Vestas has announced an order for 11 V150-4.5 MW turbines for a 50 MW project in Spain. The contract includes a 10-year service period. Delivery will take place in the third quarter of 2025, with commissioning planned for the first quarter of 2026.