180 MW wind farm in Olavarría, Argentina

It was announced by Minister Luis Caputo. It is an initiative presented by the companies PCR and Acindar, with which they hope to generate 180 megawatts of wind energy.

The Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, reported that the Government received a new application to enter the Regime of Incentive for Large Investments (RIGI). It is a project to build a wind farm in Olavarría, presented by the companies PCR and ArcelorMittal Acindar, for which they expect an investment of USD 255 million.

“New RIGI presented. Wind farm in Olavarría of 180 MW for USD 255 million. The shareholders are PCR and Acindar,” wrote Caputo on his official X account.

PCR and Acindar had already announced last November their intention to build a new wind farm in the Buenos Aires town of Olavarría. The park will have 180 megawatts of power in the first stage and its energy will be used to supply ArcelorMittal Acindar’s industrial plants in Argentina.

Both companies are already partners in the firm GEAR I, owner of a wind and solar park in the Argentine province of San Luis (center), with a total power of 112.5 megawatts. In addition to the new park in Olavarría, they plan to expand the San Luis Norte Park by incorporating a solar park of 18 megawatts, energy that will also feed Acindar’s plants.

A wind farm is a set of wind turbines located in the same area that convert wind energy into electricity. This conversion is possible thanks to the blades of the wind turbines that, moved by the wind, activate an internal generator.

The design and location of these parks are carefully planned to make the most of the wind, making them one of the most efficient and promising renewable energy sources of the 21st century.

Historically, wind turbines began as simple mills for grinding grain. Over time, they have evolved significantly thanks to technological advances, becoming structures capable of generating megawatts of electricity.

Today, they are larger and more efficient, which improves their ability to capture wind and contributes to the transition towards more sustainable energies.