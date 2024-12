Vestas secures 270 MW wind power order in the US

Vestas has received a 270 MW order for an undisclosed wind farm in the US. The order consists of 60 V163-4.5 MW wind turbines, Vestas’ newest high-capacity factor turbine, and the project has been developed by Steelhead Americas, Vestas’ development arm in North America.

The order includes supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

“We are pleased to close out 2024 by continuing to deliver major projects across the United States and meeting the growing demand for locally produced electricity, while strengthening America’s energy independence and security,” said Laura Beane, President, Vestas North America. “We are also grateful for Steelhead Americas’ expertise in developing this project, a testament to its growing track record of creating meaningful business opportunities for communities across the United States.”

Steelhead Americas led all development efforts, including permitting, land acquisition, and construction design, to deliver a project to the client that is ready for construction and installation.

“Steelhead has a track record of successfully delivering high-quality wind projects that drive economic growth and bring significant local benefits,” said Chris Rogers, President of Steelhead Americas, a Vestas company. “This project exemplifies that success. By leveraging local wind resources and infrastructure, along with the support of local landowners eager to reap the benefits of wind energy, we can improve grid reliability and strengthen the local economy.”

With a growing track record of opening new markets, including Mississippi and Arkansas, Steelhead is one of the few remaining traditional wind-focused renewable energy developers in the U.S. that develops projects internally from the early stage to the execution stage. To date, Steelhead has delivered nearly 4 GW of renewable energy projects in North America with more than 5 GW in the pipeline, contributing significantly to Vestas’ global development track record of 28 GW of project pipeline and 7 GW of firm orders received from development activities.

The customer for the project has not been disclosed.

Delivery of the turbines begins in the first quarter of 2026.